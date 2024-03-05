To celebrate 50th anniversary of SV1, ALL Bricklin brand automobile dealers, distributors, workers, and owners included in invitation list for PRIVATE EVENT honoring Bricklin automotive excellence and innovation of Bricklin SV1, Subaru, Pininfarina Spyder, Bertone X1/9, Yugo, and EV Warrior e-Bike

Bricklin Reunion: 55 Years of the Man His Cars, to feature UNVEILING of newest Bricklin auto, the 'fabulous electrifying' Bricklin 3EV at American Muscle Car Museum on March 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive legend Malcolm Bricklin invites all who have contributed to his legacy through vehicle ownership, dealerships, or manufacturing to an exclusive celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Bricklin SV1, five decades of automotive innovation, and the UNVEILING of the NEWEST Bricklin, the 'fabulous and electrifying' 3EV.

Whether you, your family, or your colleagues have owned or sold or manufactured vehicles associated with the Bricklin brands listed above, your presence at this reunion is welcome and will enhance the experience for all.

Two pioneering Bricklin cars 50 years apart: the sporty red 2024 pure-electric Bricklin 3EV and the 1974 Bricklin SV-1 (Safety Vehicle 1) sports car. Meet Visionary Vehicles, Inc., the company behind new and future Bricklins (PRNewsfoto/Visionary Vehicles, Inc.)

Were you a Bricklin SV1 dealer or distributor who looked forward to having one of the 48,000 backorders filled or who sold one of the iconic 160,000 Yugos or contributed to the remarkable sales of over 3,000,000 Subarus? Your involvement in shaping automotive history is invaluable – so we want to hear your stories and celebrate your contributions.

This event isn't just a about our shared history; it's also the introduction to the future of automotive excellence: the exciting pure-electric Bricklin 3EV, which will be on display.

This milestone "Bricklin Reunion – 55 Years of the Man & His Cars" is a PRIVATE EVENT (registration required; see the link below).*

DATE, TIME, AND PLACE

March 16, 2024, from 10 am to 2 pm. American Muscle Car Museum

3500 Sarno Road, Melbourne, FL 32934, https://www.americanmusclecarmuseum.com/

*IMPORTANT: To attend this PRIVATE event, owners, media, and VIP guests MUST pre-register by clicking on this link: Bricklin50th.rsvpify.com

REUNION PROGRAM 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Malcolm Bricklin will speak at the Museum Front Showroom, sharing history and stories about all the Bricklin-branded cars and particularly the fascinating backgrounds of the Bricklin SV1 and 3EV. He will share insights into the future of the automotive industry, including electric and alternative fuel vehicles.





Malcolm will take questions about the new car's development, talk with owners, and be available to sign autographs.





After Malcolm's presentation, owners can mingle and swap stories with fellow drivers of the Bricklin family of cars.





The museum will be open for guests to view the over 400 performance cars displayed in the 123,000 sq ft complex on 42 acres.





Museum owner Mark Pieloch will lead guided tours.





will lead guided tours. Along with viewing all the cars representing all of the Bricklin car brands that were driven to the event, attendees will see the actual (not a concept) Bricklin 3EV.

Details, photos, and video about the Bricklin 3EV are at www.vvcars.com.

BACKGROUND AND COLOR

About the Bricklin SV1 and the Bricklin 3EV: one nameplate, two centuries

The Bricklin SV1

Malcolm Bricklin unveiled the two-seater Bricklin SV1 X sports car in 1974.

The car represented a bold departure from convention—a daring attempt to redefine the sports car paradigm. Penned by esteemed automotive designer Herb Grasse, the Bricklin SV1 combined design with performance and safety.

"It's a sports car because it looks like one…and the low center of gravity so it's fun to drive…but the idea behind it was, safety does not have to be ugly, number one…and that's what SV1 stands for: Safety Vehicle One." — Malcolm Bricklin

Bricklin applied standards ahead of those the US government required in the 1970s, including exceeding U.S. crash protection standards.

The SV1 protected occupants with a tubular steel perimeter frame, roll cage, a chassis capable of withstanding a high-velocity impact without deformation, and energy-absorbing bumpers. The car didn't include a cigarette lighter or ashtray, as Bricklin viewed smoking while driving as unsafe.

The Bricklin SV1 which was assembled in New Brunswick, Canada was commemorated by the Canadian government in 1996 with a Canadian Bricklin SV1 postage stamp, and in 2003, the Bricklin SV1 silver coin.

Bricklin 3EV: Pure Electric. 100% Electrifying. www.vvcars.com

Malcolm Bricklin once again has emerged as a trailblazer with the introduction of the Bricklin 3EV which combines affordability, value, safety, luxury, performance, and dramatic scissor doors in a groundbreaking three-wheeled electric vehicle that redefines what a personal car can look and feel like.

Combining innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and a commitment to sustainability, the 3EV represents a bold leap in the quest for cleaner, more-efficient, fun-filled driving.

Engineered for safety and stability, the Bricklin 3EV has a full complement of electronics and comforts for both driver and passenger. With its 275+ mile range and snappy performance, it provides a luxurious driving experience at an affordable price.

Malcolm Bricklin: Changing Automotive History for 55 Years.

Malcolm Bricklin, the maverick entrepreneur and automotive visionary, has etched his name into the annals of automotive history as a trailblazer who dared to challenge convention and redefine the industry.

In the ever-evolving landscape of transportation, Malcolm Bricklin once again emerges as an innovator with the introduction of the pure-electric Bricklin 3EV—a truly groundbreaking three-wheeled, scissor-doored electric vehicle that redefines looks, performance, and value.

The father of the coveted Bricklin SV1, Subaru of America, Yugo America, Pininfarina Spider, Bertone X1/9, and the EV Warrior e-Bike, he is one of the handful of genuine living automotive legends. He has over 55 years of experience in designing, engineering, manufacturing, importing, and marketing automobiles.

Bricklin's first foray into the automotive world was in 1968 when he founded Subaru of America which became a major player in the U.S. automotive market, introducing American consumers to the quality and reliability of Japanese automobiles.

However, it was Bricklin's next endeavor that would truly cement his status as an automotive innovator. In 1974, he unveiled the "Bricklin SV1" (Safety Vehicle One), a gull-winged sports car that combined futuristic design with advanced safety features. The SV1 boasted an innovative energy-absorbing bumper system, integrated roll cage, and high-visibility fluorescent colors for enhanced safety—a testament to Bricklin's commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering.

Malcolm Bricklin also played a significant role in importing European cars into the United States. In the 1970s, Bricklin embarked on the ambitious endeavor of importing vehicles from the prestigious Italian design houses Bertone and Pininfarina.

And in the 1980s, he introduced the Yugo, a budget-friendly import from Yugoslavia. The Yugo was the fastest-selling European car ever, selling 163,000 in three years, and was the least expensive new car sold in the United States.

Bricklin is now focusing his energies on the development of electric vehicles and alternative energy. With a career spanning over half a century, Bricklin's relentless pursuit of innovation has left an indelible mark on the automotive landscape, earning him a reputation as one of the most influential figures in the field and one that will be felt for generations to come.

Meet Visionary Vehicles, Inc., the company behind new and future Bricklins

VISIONARY VEHICLES (www.vvcars.com) is a U.S.-based designer, producer, and marketer of advanced new-energy vehicles. The company, led by co-CEOs Malcolm Bricklin and William Prior, is focused on bringing affordable, personal, clean mobility to the world.

Its first product, the pioneering pure-electric Bricklin 3EV is the result of seven years of technology development, extensive market research, and design that emphasize driver and passenger safety and comfort. VISIONARY VEHICLES is also developing new propulsion solutions for its vehicles and to supply other automotive producers.

About American Muscle Car Museum

https://www.americanmusclecarmuseum.com/

https://www.americanmusclecarmuseum.com/muscle-car-events/294-bricklin-sv1-50th-anniversary-party.html

This new 123,000-square-foot complex in Melbourne, Florida houses the international collection of Mark Pieloch. Mark has been a car enthusiast for over 40 years and has amassed over 400 performance cars that range from classic 1950s to 1970s American muscle cars to modern muscle like a 2022 Ford GT.

The 501(c)3 museum, located on 42 acres, includes a 90,000-square-foot vehicle display area, an 18,000-square-foot showroom, and an adjacent 15,000-square-foot maintenance and restoration facility for the collection. The private museum at 3500 Sarno Road is not open to the public but hosts numerous car activities, charity events, and educational tours.

CONTACT

Joel Levin [email protected] 973-568-6000 cell

