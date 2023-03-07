To Celebrate Community PēdsCare® Program Families, TIAA Bank, THE PLAYERS, Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation and the PGA TOUR Wives Association Team up for 'These Kids Can Play'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support children fighting life-limiting and life-threatening conditions, TIAA Bank will partner with four other groups – Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation, THE PLAYERS Championship and the PGA TOUR Wives Association – to sponsor the 15th annual "These Kids Can Play" event.

The March 8 event welcomes Community PēdsCare patients and families for a fun day at Stadium Village, the fan center at THE PLAYERS at TPC Sawgrass. It goes from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and activities will include:

An autograph session and photos with Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Ross Matiscik .

. Appearances from the Jaguars mascot, Jaxson de Ville , and the team's ROAR Cheerleaders.

, and the team's ROAR Cheerleaders. Special music, face painting and arts and crafts.

"We're excited to celebrate with so many families, and we're grateful for all the work being done by Community PēdsCare," said Curt Cunkle, who leads TIAA Bank's Florida operations. "This is a one-day event, but we're proud that our partnership with Community PēdsCare goes far beyond that."

The event will include a $30,000 check presentation from THE PLAYERS presented by Executive Director Jared Rice and, a donation to Community PēdsCare that will be matched by another $30,000 from TIAA Bank.

TIAA Bank will also announce the continuation of its "Jaguars for a Day" program. The 10th annual event, which takes place during the football season, welcomes Community PēdsCare families to TIAA Bank Field, where each child signs a contract, receives a personalized jersey and becomes a member of the team for a day.

"Spending a day among other families who have similar needs, enjoying fun activities, and being surrounded by a caring community is just what these families need," said Annie Tuttle, Executive Director of the Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation.

About TIAA Bank

TIAA Bank, a division of TIAA, FSB, provides nationwide banking services to consumer and commercial clients through a variety of channels, including online and mobile applications, as well as its Florida-based financial centers. More information on TIAA Bank can be found at TIAABank.com.

About Community PedsCare®

Since 2000, Community Hospice & Palliative Care has provided palliative and hospice care and support for children living with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions through Community PēdsCare®, an award-winning pediatric care program in collaboration with Wolfson Children's Hospital, Nemours Children's Specialty Care, and the University of Florida-Jacksonville. The program, one of only a few community pediatric programs in the United States offering both palliative and hospice care, provides clinical, social service, spiritual, child life, medical and volunteer support to improve quality of life for children from prenatal to age 21. To learn more about the support and services of Community PēdsCare®, visit www.communityhospice.com.

ABOUT THE JIM & TABITHA FURYK FOUNDATION

The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation was created in 2010 to help children and families in need. This Jacksonville based nonprofit partners with charities across North Florida to provide project specific funding and essential programing. The annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K, created to raise charity dollars to support these partnerships, brings the community together to increase awareness and funding for programs that support education, healthcare, nutrition and safety for at risk children and families. The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is dedicated to improve the lives of children and families who live on the First Coast.

