To celebrate Veterans Day, The Health Alliance helps to restore Home for U.S. Military Veteran

This collaboration will see The Health Alliance and Rebuilding Together bring their resources, volunteers, and expertise together to make critical repairs and improvements to a veteran's home. The project aims not only to enhance the living conditions of the veteran and their family but also to ensure their home is a safe, healthy, and comfortable place to live.

Chad Price of The Health Alliance expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "We are honored to partner with Rebuilding Together to support our veterans, who have given so much for our country. Our partnership reflects our commitment to giving back to those who have served, helping ensure they have safe, stable homes so they can thrive. Together we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of our veterans and their families."

Rebuilding Together is known for its work in improving the homes and lives of veterans, low-income families, and those in need. By focusing on making homes safer and more accessible, Rebuilding Together helps to preserve affordable homeownership and stabilize communities.

"Our partnership with The Health Alliance shows the power of collaboration in improving the lives of homeowners in need, especially for veterans," said Dan Sargent, Executive Director of Rebuilding Together. "Working together with partners like The Health Alliance, we're honored to help make homes safe and accessible for local heroes and their families."

Both organizations mobilized teams of volunteers and resources to complete the work. The initiative is part of The Health Alliance's broader commitment to supporting veterans and their families, aligning with the company's values of service, integrity, and community engagement.

About The Health Alliance: The Health Alliance

Founded with a commitment to disrupt healthcare, The Health Alliance offers services including pharmacy, lab, pathology, behavioral health, and care navigation.

About Rebuilding Together

Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing with more than 40 years of experience. Together with its network of affiliates, corporate and individual donors, and thousands of volunteers, it repairs homes, revitalizes communities, and rebuilds lives, focusing on serving veterans, elderly, disabled individuals, and families in need.

SOURCE The Health Alliance