To Chile or Not to Chile? That Is the Question for the 1 Out of 7 People Affected Worldwide by IBS

IBS Diet Cookbook with Recipes Certified by Global Leaders in IBS Research Offers Robust, Chile Pepper-Forward Low FODMAP Recipes for Symptom Relief

SOUTH WEST, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stomach sensitivity doesn't necessarily mean you have to avoid consuming chile peppers. That is why American Southwest author Amy Laura introduces Calm Tummy Happy Heart, the first Low FODMAP cookbook from the U.S. with recipes certified by Monash University.

"When I began recipe testing, I was concerned that an IBS diet would require bland ingredients, and that chile peppers would need to be eliminated," says Laura. "For most people in my region, this would be like a night sky without stars."

Calm Tummy Happy Heart Cookbook (PRNewsfoto/Amy Laura) Amy Laura, Author (PRNewsfoto/Amy Laura)

Laura suffered from misdiagnosed IBS symptoms for over 30 years. Within three days of eating strictly low FODMAP portions of foods, Laura felt relief for the first time in three decades." (Read about Amy's Story HERE)

The Low FODMAP Diet was developed by researchers from Monash University of Australia – inventors of this scientifically proven food plan for improving the symptoms of IBS. A team on the management of IBS conducted by the American College of Gastroenterology suggested that a low FODMAP diet can be used for overall symptom improvement in IBS.

FODMAPs are fermentable carbohydrates (sugars) that are found naturally in foods. Following a low FODMAP diet can offer relief for 70 to 75 percent of those dealing with IBS related symptoms.

Through reading Monash research findings and using their Monash University FODMAP Diet App, containing a substantial database of FODMAP tested foods, Laura implemented ingredient swaps into her recipes to lower the FODMAP amounts per serving.

Motivated to give the home cook confidence in using gut friendly Southwestern ingredients, Laura contacted Monash to have all of her recipes assessed and approved through their recipe Certification Program.

During the development of the recipes -- and good news for chile pepper lovers with IBS – fresh and canned mild green chiles were tested and generous low FODMAP serving sizes were found. Calm Tummy Happy Heart provides this information, as well as other chile pepper findings. Further data is available on the Monash app.

"Understanding the concepts and adopting a new way of eating saved my life," says Laura. "When we find something that works, we can make decisions to improve our health without all of the guessing. This is what I've wanted for so long."

"Now that we have the most current data on chiles and other southwestern ingredients, we don't have to live a life deprived of flavor. We can have our chiles rellenos, green chile burgers, jalapeno poppers – in other words, the whole enchilada."

Note: Mild Green Chiles, Poblano Peppers, Serranos, Jalapenos and other chiles all have low FODMAP serving sizes, as long as you are not sensitive to capsaicin -- a natural ingredient that gives them spicy flavor and can trigger heartburn and abdominal pain in some individuals with IBS. Limit intake if IBS symptoms occur after ingestion of spicy foods.

Fresh Medium, Hot and Extra Hot Green Chiles have not yet been tested at the time of this writing.

It is important that you work with a registered dietitian and healthcare professional when starting the Low FODMAP Diet to tailor the plan to your particular sensitivities. This is not a lifetime food regimen. Millions of people following the program find that in the Reintroduction Phase they are able to tolerate varying portions of high FODMAP foods depending on their personal sensitivities -- including other types of chiles.

Media members can find press kit here.

Media Contact:

Amy Laura

505-316-6796

[email protected]

SOURCE Amy Laura