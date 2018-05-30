To Close National Foster Care Month, The Paley Center Offers Audiences a "Celebration of Hope" with the Premiere of "A Chance in the World"

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Foster Care Month comes to a close, audiences across the country will have the unique opportunity to experience a real life success story of a former foster child who struggled through a troubled system with the screening of Steve Pemberton's inspirational true story, "A Chance in the World." Distributed by Great North Releasing Corp., the film makes its world premiere at the Paley Center for Media in New York City and will be simulcast to over 600 U.S. movie theaters for a one-night event on May 30, 2018 via Fathom Events. All proceeds from the Paley Center screening will be donated to foster care charities. "A Chance in the World" sheds light on the varying issues and problems facing foster children in modern society. The premiere is a "Celebration of Hope" for the future of these children and a call to action for audience members to become part of a humanitarian movement focused on protecting children and improving their lives.

Poster Art for A Chance In The World - A Celebration of Hope On location, the real Steve Pemberton meets the actor playing the young him - Terrell Ransom Jr.

Following the feature content, a panel discussion (featuring Steve Pemberton, representatives from the Adoption Exchange, Love Without Boundaries and Felix Organization's Darryl "DMC" McDaniels) will explore how audience members can help foster children and orphans.

"A Chance in the World" is the true story of a wounded boy who overcomes a broken and abusive foster care system to find personal and professional success through education and his love of literature. It features Terrell Ransom Jr., Nick Turturro, Tom Sizemore, Cynda Williams, Fred Williamson and Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs.

Writer and Director Mark Vadik says: "We hope that the movie inspires audience members to do something to help these kids. To get involved, to donate time or resources… to give these kids their chance in the world."

Tickets for the nationwide screening of "A Chance in the World" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Tickets for the Paley Center event can be purchased at www.Eventbrite.com.

The filmmakers have permanently dedicated a page on the movie's official website at www.achanceintheworldmovie.com to act as an index of resources for people who would like to better understand how they can help foster children and orphans.

