To Damper or Not to Damper? Tate Asks the Question.

But if you are like many data center operators, you see a variation in load not only from rack to rack, but within individual racks throughout the day. To help address these variable load situations, a damper is often required, and Tate provides both manual and automated damper options.

On the manual damper side, there are three main options. The traditional slide damper, comprised of two slotted metal sheets, can be added to standard perf panels and allows control of the volume, but not direction, of the airflow. Tate's Opposed Blade Damper (OBD) system, available in single (1), dual (2), and multi (4) zone versions, allows adjustable airflow volume and direction with little change in airflow resistance. The OBD can be utilized with any of Tate's grate or perforated airflow panels and it can be adjusted from the top surface of the floor. But an OBD can also be added to any of Tate's directional grate or directional perf panels. This allows the user to dial in the required airflow on a rack-by-rack basis by adjusting airflow to match the kW/rack load and improve efficiency by suppling only the cooling required for the load.

For those data center users with daily load variations within the rack, Tate has automated the process of matching CFM to load with a variable-air-volume (VAV) damper called the SmartAire®MZ. The SmartAire damper is coupled with a rack-based monitoring system that controls the temperature or static pressure in up to four separate zones in the rack. Each zone on the damper can be opened from 0 to 100% percent, allowing support for IT loads from 0 to 22 kW/rack. Thermostatically controlled zone segregation in the rack is designed to support not only the real-time heat load of full racks, but also racks that are partially deployed.

In addition to adding an element of control to the data center design, manual or automated dampers provide data centers with flexibility. While it is difficult to predict the future, one can incorporate a future-proof design based on the ability to accommodate any changes future IT technologies may bring. With our virtual containment solution utilizing dampers and VAV controls, our customers can support any variety of loads.

Whether you damper or not, Tate can help you find the best solution for your needs. You can visit the Airflow Panels and Controls section of our website to learn more about all of our airflow and damper options.

