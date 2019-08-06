To Drive Clinical Excellence and Resources, ONS Launches Center for Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing work to promote excellence in oncology nursing and quality cancer care, the Oncology Nursing Society (ONS) launched the ONS Center for Innovation to guide the development of new resources, projects, programs, and applications for ONS's existing products as well as the creation of new, innovative ones that meet the needs of oncology nurses—both now and in the future.

"ONS has been a leader in developing resources for nurses to advance their expertise in the specialty and to provide quality cancer care and to do so in collaboration with our members and those of other organizations focused on transforming cancer care," ONS Chief Executive Officer Brenda Nevidjon, MSN, RN, FAAN, said. "We are fortunate to have a Board of Directors that is committed to ONS being agile, future-thinking, and collaborative within the healthcare community. The team we have dedicated to the Center are diverse in their experiences, talents, and expertise and we anticipate engaging more members and stakeholders in our endeavors."

Alongside ONS's other ongoing initiatives, the Center's work will drive clinical excellence in oncology and deliver streamlined, effective practice resources to its members to advance the art and science of caring for patients with cancer.

"I am pleased to be the first executive director of this exciting next initiative in ONS's commitment to elevating the role of the nurse and oncology clinical nurse excellence by developing new solutions and resources that support the patient journey from diagnosis to assessment, intervention, symptom management, and survivorship," ONS Center of Innovation Executive Director Melanie Miller, BSN, MBA, said. "The Center is not only to produce ONS resources but to inspire oncology nurses to elevate their problem-solving to developing innovative solutions to challenges they face. We want to ensure that the voice and expertise of oncology nurses is present among key stakeholders who are engaged in creating transformative care, improving quality and outcomes, and developing resources and processes that impact cost-effectiveness and workflow efficiency for cancer care delivery."

Through the Center, ONS is cultivating a culture of invention and creation by providing nurses the tools they need to face advancing technologies, changing workforce dynamics and demographics, increasing patient expectations, and ongoing workflow and staffing changes. By bringing together the expertise of ONS members and staff—as well as other oncology stakeholders in the public and private sectors—the Center for Innovation is exploring the needs in oncology care and address gaps in resources, educational materials, and practice tools for providers.

The Center for Innovation is located at ONS headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA. ONS is a professional association of more than 35,000 members committed to promoting excellence in oncology nursing and the transformation of cancer care. Since 1975, ONS has provided a professional community for oncology nurses, developed evidence-based education programs and treatment information, and advocated for patient care, all in an effort to improve quality of life and outcomes for patients with cancer and their families. Learn more at www.ons.org.

