To Ensure a Rapid Entry to Market with its Revolutionary Instant COVID-19 Testing Platform, Blink Science Inc. Adds to its Technology Team

To Ensure a Rapid Entry to Market with its Revolutionary Instant COVID-19 Testing Platform, Blink Science, Inc. adds CIO

Emmanuel Diserbeau joins Blink Science as Head of IT Architecture and Engineering. Emmanuel brings more than 15 years of advanced technical expertise in technology architecture and engineering. His background includes building award-winning technology products across mobile, web and cloud deployments. Emmanuel is passionate about technology and has been innovating technology solutions in the medical device space for the past five years. He is an expert in designing, building and deploying software and hardware solutions that have driven improved patient outcomes. Emmanuel will lead solutions architecture and engineering across the Blink Science technology stack. He will work closely with our technology teams to build solutions across mobile, web and cloud to enable Blink Science to scale quickly with high-availability and high-performing architectures.

Eric Doherty, Blink Science President, stated, "I am excited to welcome Chuck Harvey and Emmanuel Diserbeau to our innovative team. Their contributions will factor greatly in our ability to bring our incredible new diagnostic testing technology to market quickly, along with providing the strong architecture needed for blinkPASSPORT and blinkVerify to the public and corporate sectors. We are looking to be a part of The Commons Project coalition, and the Vaccination Credential Initiative to help develop the needed standards within the healthcare passport programming. Working with companies like Oracle, Microsoft, IBM Watson, and the Mayo Clinic, we will have the end-product these healthcare passports need: instant, reliable, testing results."

For investors interested in being part of the revolutionary technology, Blink Science welcomes conversations with corporations about funding their high-tech, low-cost point-of-care diagnostic tools. These tools have immediate application for COVID-19 but other forthcoming possible applications, too, including rapid testing for heart attacks and concussions as well as oncology diagnostics. Blink Science is in the process of pursuing FDA Emergency Use Authorization for blinkTEST, a handheld Point of Care (POC) diagnostic testing platform that allows for rapid, sensitive detection and quantification of SARS-CoV-2 from a small saliva sample.

About Blink Science

At Blink Science, we endeavor to bring high-tech, low-cost diagnostic tools to the global medical community. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care (POC) testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world. This revolutionary test is set to change the world of diagnostic testing.

Test. Blink. Go.

