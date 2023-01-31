To Feed or Not to Feed Wild Birds in Cold Weather: Cole's Wild Bird Products, Co. Offers Timely Advice

KENNESAW, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's an age-old question – to feed or not to feed birds in cold weather. Some believe bird feeding can cause more harm than good, like preventing timely migrations, or causing birds to depend on feeders rather than foraging food. The truth is these are myths and feeding birds is beneficial to their well-being.

Wild birds migrate regardless of seed in feeders. It's estimated that they only get 25 percent of food from feeders, the rest is naturally sourced, so full feeders don't keep birds from migrating. Instead, seasonal triggers like less natural foods, insect decline, temperature drop, and day length can cause birds to get internally restless and head south, taking advantage of stocked feeders to fuel their flight.

Birds that don't migrate, need extra calories searching for food while trying to stay warm. Providing supplemental food at feeders increases birds' caloric intake, supporting them during brutally cold weather.

In wintry weather, birds can use up to 75 percent of their fat stores per night. Studies show birds with regular access to feeders are healthier, have better feather growth, disease resistance, and more successful reproduction.

Birding expert, Elaine Cole, owner of Cole's Wild Bird Products, Co., offers timely advice on continuing to feed birds throughout winter and keeping birds safe and healthy.

"Not all bird seed is created equal. Cole's takes exceptional care to select only the top 1 to 2 percent of the highest-quality seeds birds eat, with no fillers. Cole's "Harvest Fresh Lock" packaging protects nutritional content and doesn't allow seed to spoil or dry out like other bird feed. No dangerous pesticides, chemicals or mineral oils are ever used, keeping seed safe and as natural as possible.

Offer black oil sunflower, white proso millet, cracked corn, niger seed, raw peanuts and suet to ensure nutritional benefits at feeders. Top-quality feed means less waste and an increase in birds at feeders," says Cole.

"Providing a variety of feed and feeder types increases the diversity of avian visitors. A tube feeder is a "must-have," these all-purpose feeders keep seed dry and accommodate a wide variety of birds feeding from multiple ports. Specialty wire-mesh tube feeders, for birds that cling, easily dispense tiny, oil-rich niger seeds, protein-packed dried mealworms, and other specialty feed.

For an easy-to-use, one-size-fits-most feeder, select a bowl style with a protective dome that can be raised and lowered to thwart large birds and squirrels while protecting seed from inclement weather. Easy to hang and fill, bowl feeders accommodate any seed, nut, suet or chopped fruit.

Invest in larger feeders which hold more seed, like 'Tubezilla." Frigid weather makes energy conservation critical; birds can't afford to waste time waiting for full feeders. Large capacity feeders decrease the frequency of filling feeders, while increasing the number of bird visits. And they'll reduce frigid trips outside to refill feeders," said Cole.

It's always essential to clean out residue before adding fresh seed. Because some feeders can be difficult to scrub, this step is too often ignored. Cole's tube feeders have a built in "quick-clean" feature; a removable base that with one push of a button, provides easy access to the inside, making cleaning – a vital step in preventing disease - a breeze!

It's difficult to find essential, unfrozen water in winter. The fix? A birdbath with an electric heater that's continuously full and clean.

Allow some leaves and brush to remain under trees which attract birds, offering shelter, insects, and fallen seeds. And protect birds from cats or hawks by hanging feeders in sheltered spots.

