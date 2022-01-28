To Focus On Customer Service and Integration of Clients, HR Service Partners Appoints New Executive Roles

Focusing on Customer Service

HRSP operates with the notion that genuine customer service comes through technology and integration by improving methods of communication between its organization and clients. Masias will oversee the expansion of client relationships through focused and targeted customer service.

"I'm excited to get back to the core fundamentals of who we are as a company, which involves us shifting focus to optimizing communications and service processes with our clients," Masias said. "In 2022, we will focus on customer service and integration to identify each area where we can serve our clients more efficiently. We will use all of our resources, technology, and pieces of training that we have cultivated to accelerate growth for our clients and our organization."

Integrating Clients Through Technology

As HRSP continues to ease the process of client communication, it will also employ new and innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiencies. Carter will oversee the execution and integration of software for employee training, engagement, and process development.

"I will still oversee many of my roles as a Controller, but the entrepreneurial vision that Matt and Jason have requires somebody that can keep up with the rapidly growing ecosystem we have created at HR Service Partners and interpret that into functionality," Carter said. "What this role means to me is that I've gained their trust and confidence to be the executioner of their vision and help them, and our clients, achieve new heights through integration and technology."

SOURCE HR Service Partners