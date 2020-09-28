To Further Support Clients' Remote Selling Needs, JSA Launches a Suite of Lead Generation Tools & Services

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of public relations, digital marketing and event planning services for the telecom, data center and tech industries, launches a suite of tools and services that leverage the latest innovations in digital marketing to help clients identify, target and nurture leads. Telecom companies and data centers can now be empowered like never before to qualify prospective customers, closing deals faster and more efficiently.

"With upwards of 96% of B2B sales teams shifted fully or partially to remote selling in response to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a new sense of urgency for proven digital lead generation tactics as we close out 2020. Gone are the days where you buy mysterious lead lists in the blind hope of landing a deal; today's savvy marketers are leaning on the power of artificial intelligence (AI), intent data and more to find prospects intelligently and effectively, while being sensitive to the times," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO of JSA. "JSA has been leading the charge for several years to support clients with lead generation, and with today's announcement, we are now able to combine that experience with new and enhanced tools to launch the latest generation of lead nurturing strategies for our industry."

Available as a package or à la carte, JSA's services include:

JSA Visitor Tracker

Go beyond basic website analytics to reveal valuable insight into your user traffic in real time, including company information and visitor behavior. Capitalize on the opportunity to proactively engage your website prospects so you never let a lead leave your site untapped again.

JSA Intent Leads

Utilize the expertise of the JSA team to uncover insight on key decision makers showing intent-to-buy signals. The JSA Intent Leads service provides a list of prospects who are already interested in your services right now, leading to higher conversion rates and shorter times to close.

JSA Social Connect

Automate your LinkedIn outreach and strike up conversations with the right people in your target niche. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology, automation and the power of LinkedIn Sales Navigator, JSA Social Connect helps foster authentic human connections, while finding more prospects to connect with in less time.

JSA Ad Management Pro

Implement highly-targeted social and search advertisements and retargeting to capture the attention of your ideal prospects on platforms including LinkedIn and Google. With JSA Ad Management Pro, the JSA team ensures our clients' clear messaging and calls to action appear in the right places, at the right time, to support their sales goals.

Interested in learning more about how JSA can amplify your lead generation efforts ? Email the JSA team at sayhi@jsa.net to set up a complimentary brainstorming session to discuss your immediate lead generation needs and marketing goals.

About JSA



Celebrating over 15 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Lead Generation and Account Based Marketing (ABM), and Event Planning services to the telecom, data center and tech industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships. Combined, these allow us to deliver the finest lead nurturing, media outreach and brand awareness services available, orchestrated in a timely, integrated marketing plan customized for each client, to offer optimal and measurable ROI.

To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jsa.net .

Join the conversation: Follow JSA on LinkedIn and Twitter .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 866.695.3629 ext. 6

[email protected]

SOURCE Jaymie Scotto & Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.jsa.net

