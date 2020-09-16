To Help Combat COVID-19 Globally, Cornerstone Foundation and Project HOPE Provide Free Online Training for Healthcare Workers

New online curriculum teaches frontline healthcare workers how to safely screen, triage and treat COVID-19 patients in remote regions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD), a global leader in people development solutions, today announced an expanded collaboration between the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation and Project HOPE, a nonprofit global health and humanitarian organization, to provide vital and urgently needed COVID-19 training courses to frontline healthcare personnel in remote areas.

The series of free, online trainings is designed to help healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic increase their capacity to respond rapidly and efficiently to the threat of COVID-19, while also protecting their own health. Starting today, the courses offered through Project HOPE will now be available in more languages, including English and Spanish, and in new regions, including Africa.

"In a time when in-person training is no longer possible, online learning is an even more essential means of rapidly training healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Julie Brandt, executive director of the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation. "We are proud to partner with Project HOPE to make these courses accessible to all health workers, but particularly those in remote locations with low bandwidth and in developing nations where the rate of infection continues to rise."

Project HOPE began this initiative by conducting COVID-19 trainings to local staff and worked with professionals at the Center for Human Rights and Humanitarian Studies at the Watson Institute of Brown University to provide remote, live trainings to medical professionals on the ground in hot spots globally. Project HOPE found the perfect partner in the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, which already had the tools and resources to create digital trainings that could be accessible to any aid worker around the world.

"Providing training is one of the most important and long-lasting ways Project HOPE has supported local health workers worldwide for over 60 years," said President and CEO of Project HOPE Rabih Torbay. "As the global COVID-19 case numbers began to rise in the early days of the pandemic, demand for our live health worker training increased exponentially. Collaborating with the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation enabled this critical training to reach more health workers in additional countries."

To date, more than 2,800 learners in 139 countries have taken approximately 5,000 hours of training, and demand for the online learning program continues to grow. The training curriculum includes:

COVID-19 Background

Infection Prevention and Control

Surveillance

Screening and Triage

Diagnosis and Management

Stabilization and Resuscitation

Medical Surge Operations Planning

Risk Communication and Public Health Messaging

The trainings are available through DisasterReady.org, a free, online learning program from the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, and now Cornerstone Cares, a free, public resource offering relevant training content on some of today's most crucial topics.

Additional Information

To learn more about the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation, visit: www.cornerstoneondemand.org

To learn more about DisasterReady.org, visit: www.disasterready.org

To learn more about Project HOPE, visit: www.projecthope.org

To learn more about Cornerstone Cares, visit: https://hr.cornerstoneondemand.com/cornerstonecares

About Cornerstone

Cornerstone is a premier people development company. We believe people can achieve anything when they have the right development and growth opportunities. We offer organizations the technology, content, expertise and specialized focus to help them realize the potential of their people. Featuring comprehensive recruiting, personalized learning, modern training content, development-driven performance management and holistic employee data management and insights, Cornerstone's people development solutions are used by approximately 6,300 clients of all sizes, spanning more than 75 million users across over 180 countries and nearly 50 languages. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.com .

About the Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation

The Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation transforms the way people help people. Powered by technology from Cornerstone, a leading people development software provider, the Foundation helps nonprofit organizations around the world better develop, engage and empower their employees, volunteers and the people they serve. Since its founding in 2010, the Foundation has granted Cornerstone software to hundreds of leading nonprofits, including Americares, Save the Children, Teach for America, Team Rubicon and YearUp. In addition, the Foundation increases access globally to professional development through its free online learning programs — www.disasterready.org, www.nonprofitready.org and www.workforceready.org. Learn more at www.cornerstoneondemand.org.

About Project HOPE

With the mission to place power in the hands of local healthcare workers to save lives across the world, Project HOPE has more than 60 years' experience responding to some of the world's greatest health crises. HOPE was one of the only international humanitarian relief organizations on the ground in Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak began. Since January, Project HOPE has been providing critical supplies, training and other support to frontline health workers treating patients and working to contain the spread of the virus globally, including in the U.S. To date, Project HOPE's COVID-19 efforts have reached over 100 countries and includes providing over 8.5 million pieces of PPE, training over 30,000 frontline responders on prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and providing medical staffing to locations including Houston, Chicago, Navajo Nation, and Montgomery County, Maryland. For more information on Project HOPE, visit projecthope.org and follow @projecthopeorg.

