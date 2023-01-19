To Help End HPV-Related Cancers, Including Cervical Cancer, Presenting: HPV Prevention Week, January 23-27

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While medicine has the scientific capacity to eradicate cervical cancer, achieving this ambitious goal requires a concerted public health effort including education and resources to address healthcare inequities through vaccination, screening, and early treatment of Human Papilloma Virus (HPV)-related infections worldwide. The Fifth Annual "Us vs. HPV" Prevention Week January 23-27 aims to support and catalyze this public health effort.

Join 2023 Us vs HPV Week Webinars Mon-Fri, January 23-27 from 12-1pm ET Daily. Join 2023 Us vs HPV Week Webinars Mon-Fri, January 23-27 from 12-1pm ET Daily.

Organized by American Medical Women's Association (AMWA), Global Initiative Against HPV Cervical Cancer (GIAHC), and Indiana University National Center of Excellence (NCoE) in Women's Health, this year's Us vs. HPV program offers daily webinars with renowned medical experts, national and global advocates, patient perspectives, and news and social media outreach. It will spotlight advances in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of HPV-related cancers. Beyond cervical cancer, HPV causes an estimated 90% of anal cancers, 70% of vaginal and vulvar cancers, and 60% of penile cancers. About 80% of people under age 50 will have some form of HPV without knowing it.

"Given today's medical advances, it's heartbreaking that an estimated 300,000 women still die from cervical cancer annually," said AMWA President, Theresa Rohr-Kirchgraber, MD, Professor of Medicine, AU/UGA Medical Partnership. "We want to shine a light on disparities that impact mortality -- in low-to-middle income countries, where the vast majority of cervical cancer cases occur, and in wealthier countries, where inequities persist for many."

Shobha S. Krishnan, MD, AMWA Board member and Founder and President of GIAHC believes Us vs. HPV Week comes at a perfect time. "2023 will be a year to celebrate as we rebound from the pandemic and apply innovations in the field of HPV cancers to achieve health care equity," she said. "With introduction of the generic HPV vaccine (India, China), one dose vaccination (WHO), and more accurate and simpler ways to treat early cervical cancer, we will save millions of lives worldwide!"

Webinars Agenda, Us vs. HPV Prevention Week, Jan 23-27, 12-1 pm ET Daily:

Opening from Congresswoman Kim Schrier, MD

Jan 23 - HPV Prevention Matters

- Jan 24 - Diversifying HPV Efforts for Health Equity

- Jan 25 - Innovations, Empowerment & Solutions in Global Cervical Cancer Prevention

- Jan 26 - Update on HPV-related Head and Neck Cancers; Patient Perspective

- Jan 27 - Raising Awareness to End HPV-Related Cancers

- Global & U.S. advocacy groups

2023 HPV and Cervical Cancer Champion Award

Us vs. HPV Prevention Week is free and open to all. Register to view webinars live or to access recordings: bit.ly/hpv2023

American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) is a multispecialty organization of women physicians committed to advancing women in medicine, advocating for equity, and ensuring excellence in health care.

Global Initiative Against HPV and Cervical Cancer (GIAHC) is a U.S.-based public health-focused advocacy group working to eradicate HPV-related cancers.

Indiana University National Center of Excellence (NCoE) in Women's Health is part of the Indiana University School of Medicine, the largest medical school in the country.

