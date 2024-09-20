To Help Grow the Trades, DEWALT Announces Grant Recipients

"As the industry grapples with how to fill the 500,000 open construction jobs nationwide, DEWALT is committed to doing its part to fill these critical roles by supporting organizations who share our commitment to empower the next generation of tradespeople," said Frank Mannarino, President and General Manager of DEWALT. "Our Grow the Trades program funds vocational training and reskilling programs in construction to develop a strong pipeline of talent for the skilled trades."

2024 Recipient Spotlights

This year's Grow the Trade Grant recipients were selected via a competitive application process based on their trades-focused initiatives providing certifications and credentials to skill tradespeople. The selected organizations are supporting 150,000 people on their trades journey through high school, trade school and apprenticeships.

The ACE Mentor Program of America

Ace Mentor provides a no-cost after-school program connecting students with experts from the design and construction industry. With DEWALT's support, ACE Mentor hosts Trades Days to provide mentorship opportunities with industry leaders and engage students in hands-on projects and workshops that enhance vocational skills.

mikeroweWORKS Foundation

The mikeroweWORKS Foundation's Work Ethic Scholarship Program helps people train for skilled jobs that are in demand and begin viable careers in the trades. This year, they have awarded $2.5 million in scholarships for more than 300 students in trade schools with funding from DEWALT and other partners.

The International Training Institute

The International Training Institute (ITI) supports apprenticeship and advanced career training for workers in the sheet metal industry throughout the United States and Canada. This grant will support ITI's SMART Heroes Program that provides sheet metal industry training, free of charge, to enlisted men and women of the U.S. military prior to discharge. Graduates of the program are offered sheet metal apprenticeships at 150 locations across the United States.

DEWALT Trades Scholarship

In addition to the Grow the Trades Grant program, the 2025 DEWALT Trades Scholarship will begin accepting applications in October for high school seniors, high school graduates or current college undergraduate students planning to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year college, accredited apprentice program or vocational technical school for the upcoming academic year.

Now in its sixth year, DEWALT has awarded $850,000 in scholarships across the United States and Canada.

Visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/dewalttrade to apply. The program is administered through a partnership with Scholarship America®.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, celebrates 100 years in business by continuing to provide our customers with total jobsite and landscaping solutions. By applying its latest technology to the challenges of today's skilled trades, DEWALT is leading the charge for the jobsite of the future and pioneering the next generation of tools, outdoor equipment and forward-looking technologies. DEWALT products. GUARANTEED TOUGH®. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Founded in 1843 and headquartered in the USA, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) is a worldwide leader in Tools and Outdoor, operating manufacturing facilities globally. The Company's approximately 50,000 diverse and high-performing employees produce innovative end-user inspired power tools, hand tools, storage, digital jobsite solutions, outdoor and lifestyle products, and engineered fasteners to support the world's builders, tradespeople and DIYers. The Company's world class portfolio of trusted brands includes DEWALT®, CRAFTSMAN®, STANLEY®, BLACK+DECKER®, and Cub Cadet®. To learn more visit: www.stanleyblackanddecker.com or follow Stanley Black & Decker on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE DEWALT