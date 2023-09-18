To Help Meet the Ongoing Demand for Truck Drivers, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Corpus Christi Launches CDL Training: Class A Tractor Trailer Program to Train Tomorrow's Drivers

Enrollment Is Open for CDL Training Program Slated to Start in October 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations (ATA) estimates the 2021 driver shortage capped at 80,000 drivers saying if the trend continues the trucking industry could need more than 160,000 drivers by 2030 . Recognizing the ongoing demand, South Texas Vocational Technical Institute (STVT) in Corpus Christi, part of Ancora Education 's network of private postsecondary schools and a quality workforce education provider, recently announced the school is launching a Commercial Driver's License (CDL) program October 2, 2023.

"The truck driver shortage is real and the problem persists in South Texas, with delivery delays affecting individuals and businesses alike. Trucking companies are offering competitive wages to entice new drivers to the profession. As a result of the sustained demand for drivers and attractive compensation packages being offered by employers, more and more people are seeking CDL training," said Jeffery Burkhardt, Ancora Education Senior Director of Operations, Commercial Driver Training. "To help meet the demands of both job-seekers and employers, we have started a new entry-level CDL training program that will prepare students with the skills and knowledge to acquire their CDL. At that point they can pursue various career paths in the trucking industry -- opportunities afforded to them by having a CDL."

With an emphasis on hands-on learning and road safety, STVT's CDL training program requires 160 hours and can be completed in as little as four weeks. Enrollment is on a rolling basis with programs beginning every four to eight weeks. Visit stvt.edu for more details.

"Earning a CDL license is a great opportunity for those looking for a flexible career with earning potential," said STVT Corpus Christi Executive Director Amber Borrego. "With the demand for drivers continuing to increase in the coming years, it only makes sense for STVT to offer a program that helps prepare individuals in our communities for employment."

Along with classroom education, students in the CDL training program at STVT will get the opportunity to participate in hands-on training to strengthen their skills in:

Defensive Driving

General Maintenance Procedures

Accident Prevention

Relevant Safety Regulations

*South Texas Vocational Technical Institute-Corpus Christi does not guarantee third-party licensure. Licensure requirements for taking and passing licensure examinations are not controlled by STVT but by outside agencies and are subject to change by the agencies without notice to STVT. Therefore, STVT cannot guarantee that graduates will be eligible to take licensure examinations, regardless of their eligibility status upon enrollment. STVT does not guarantee employment or salary.

About South Texas Vocational Technical Institute

South Texas Vocational Technical Institute™ has five convenient locations across South Texas and offers 11 training programs in Business, Healthcare, and Skilled Trades (programs vary by location). Students receive personalized learning environments with industry-experienced instructors and quick program timelines. Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Graduates have access to externships (depending on program) and career assistance including guidance from a Career Services team, resume updates, workshops, and more. Learn more at www.stvt.edu .

