To jointly create better future for all of humanity

BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: China's State Council Information Office on Sept. 26 released a white paper titled "A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions."

The white paper comprehensively introduces the ideas and practices of building a global community with a shared future for mankind, showcasing China's active efforts in and contributions to promoting the building of a global community with a shared future for mankind.

It is of great significance in enhancing international understanding and comprehension, fostering broad consensus, and promoting closer collaboration among countries to build a global community with a shared future for mankind.

The decisions made at the crossroads of history concern the overall interests of humanity and test the wisdom of all countries.

Ten years ago, Chinese President Xi Jinping propounded the idea of building a global community of shared future, answering a question raised by the world, by history, and by the times: "Where is humanity headed?" His proposal lights the path forward as the world fumbles for solutions, and represents China's contribution to global efforts to protect our shared home and create a better future of prosperity for all.

From "the five-point proposal" to "the five goals," the concept of a global community of shared future, with its deep roots in China's profound cultural heritage and drawing on the outstanding achievements of all other civilizations, pursues openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, equity and justice.

It has its direction and path, and is about countries with different social systems, ideologies, histories, cultures and levels of development coming together to promote shared interests, shared rights, and shared responsibilities in global affairs.

It introduces a new approach for international relations, provides new ideas for global governance, opens up new prospects for international exchanges, and draws a new blueprint for a better world.

Over the past decade, China has contributed its strength to building a global community of shared future with firm conviction and solid actions.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a vivid example of building a global community of shared future, and a global public good and cooperation platform provided by China to the world.

The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative proposed by China guide the advance of human society across the three dimensions of development, security and civilization. Resonating and complementing each other, they have evolved into a crucial cornerstone for building a global community of shared future, offering China's solutions to major challenges pertaining to peace and development for humanity.

China has proposed a range of regional and bilateral initiatives on building communities of shared future, and is working with stakeholders to build consensus and expand cooperation, thereby playing a constructive role in promoting regional peace and development.

China has boosted international cooperation in all areas and made unique contribution to solving global problems.

Confronted by the rampant Covid-19 pandemic, China proposed to build a community of health for all. To address disorder in cyberspace governance, China has proposed the concept of a community of shared future in cyberspace. Concerning the fundamental issues in global nuclear security governance, China proposes to build a community of shared future on nuclear security. Faced with increasingly complex maritime issues, China has proposed to form a maritime community of shared future. Faced with the severe and growing global climate challenge, China has proposed important concepts such as building a community of life for humanity and nature and a community of all life on Earth.

Today, Changes of the world, of the times and of history are unfolding today in ways like never before. While we live in an age rife with challenges, it is also an age full of hope, which highlights the farsightedness and value to the times of building a global community of shared future.

President Xi pointed out, "Amidst the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats, but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges. Small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm."

Faced with profound changes unseen in a century, countries must adhere to peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and jointly build a global community with a shared future for mankind in order to overcome difficulties and create a better future together.

"Boundless is the ocean where we sail with the wind." A broad consensus of solidarity and cooperation has developed in the international community behind the proposal and the implementation of the concept of a global community of shared future to address the challenges facing humanity. Looking to the future, it is bound to open up a beautiful prospect of common development, long-term stability, and sustained prosperity for human society.

To realize this goal, confidence and determination are of foremost importance. When all countries work together towards the right direction of building a global community of shared future, they can build an open, inclusive, clean, and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity, and jointly create a better future for all of humanity.

SOURCE People's Daily