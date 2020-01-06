To Make New Year's Resolutions Fun, Fourdesire Launches Campaign to Identify and Promote Healthy Habits in 2020

Each year, the top New Year's resolutions include eating more nutritiously, exercising more, losing weight and spending less/saving more money. However, according to studies, while 60 percent of people state that they make resolutions, only 8 percent are successful in achieving them. Fourdesire's game-changing apps can elevate those statistics by helping users realize their health- and finance-related goals.

On the limited-time campaign site (visit http://trap2019.fourdesire.com/en), everyone can take a fun quiz to see how well they escape modern life's sneaky pitfalls and learn what 2020 has in store for them. The adorable water reminder, Plant Nanny² which awarded as Google Play: The Best of 2019 in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Italy and Spain - will promote the habit of water consumption, while Walkr, an App Stores' Best Game Award winner, will help make walking more fun and Fortune City, a Red Dot Design Award winner in 2018, will help users keep a better handle on their finances.

"At Fourdesire, the word 'game' takes on a much deeper meaning as the games we make are more than just forms of entertainment," explains Wei-Fan Chen, founder and producer of Fourdesire. "We develop apps for everyday life, from health and fitness to personal finance, featuring an engaging playable design and seamless user interface to help users cross the threshold of habit cultivation. Our goal is to make an impact on the things that actually matter to people and help them improve their lives."

Cultivating new habit in a fun way. Try and install these award-winning apps for FREE:

If you're gonna spend it all, at least you've got a "Fortune City": http://onelink.to/8jzbuz

"Plant Nanny²" will keep you hydrated: http://onelink.to/wced54

The universe is so big. Walk with "Walkr": http://onelink.to/ty8mz5

About Fourdesire

Established in 2012 with the goal of bringing together entertainment, design and technology, Fourdesire is a digital design company that believes in harnessing the power of fun to solve real-life problems. Their playful apps allow users to address a wide variety of practical concerns including financial education, physical health and weight loss, and mental health and self-care in an engaging, interactive way. Fourdesire's mission is to bring fun into every aspect of life, giving deeper meaning to the way people play.

For more information, visit http://fourdesire.com/en/.

SOURCE Fourdesire

Related Links

http://fourdesire.com

