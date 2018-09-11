To mark the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce announces the arrival of a key member, the U.S. global high-tech company Data Stream Mobile Technologies, specialized in telecommunication for disaster recovery in the island
Puerto Rico's Innovation Reconstruction Imperative: to build a better resilience and bring the necessary architecture and structure to promote and institutionalize its use as a key means to achieve better outcomes
Sep 11, 2018, 09:05 ET
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (USMCC) announces a U.S. global company in Puerto Rico, remembering September 20 as the first anniversary of Hurricane Maria, an unprecedented storm and its impact on the island. This has required us to take innovative approaches in assisting local governments, business and communities to be connected. Data Stream Mobile Technologies ensures to work to the highest standard to connect Puerto Rico to the rest of world in the event of an emergency.
"Planning and post-disaster reconstruction through communication should be a top priority for Puerto Rico and the private sector," said Doug Mayorga, CEO of the USMCC. "This is a great solution for all sectors in Puerto Rico to move beyond creating structures that prioritize new tools and approaches, and, most importantly, enable the local government to better serve the people of the island."
"We are committed to bringing our innovation to the reconstruction and recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. With this development we are assuring that the island will never lose phone or internet service," Mr. Sean Lee, CEO of Data Stream Solution said. "Our mission for Puerto Rico is to create through technology and innovation a new kind of communication during a natural disaster or post," said the executive.
Puerto Rico has four active traditional cellular carriers, including 3 with a 5G-licensed mobile network service operator. These companies are responsible for most of the 15,000 telecommunications cellular towers in the island that power the mobile networks used by most cell phone companies in Puerto Rico. ATT, Sprint, T-Mobile and Claro are the largest carriers by customer base, estimated at 2 million users.
The U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce has organized a monthly tour called U.S. Investment Innovation Tour starting in Puerto Rico with Data Stream Mobile Technologies and which will be presented to the private and public sectors in numerous cities including Dorado, Guaynabo, Bayamon, Arecibo, Isabela, Mayaguez, Ponce, Caguas, San German, Fajardo, Ceiba, Vega Baja, Luquillo, and San Juan beginning September 18th to 22nd. This edition will be hosted by the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.
About Data Stream Mobile Technologies: We specialize in wireless integration solutions with a full turn key wireless solution innovation to assist Puerto Rico, US Virgin Island and the Caribbean and the rest of the world in the event of natural disasters, wireless solutions that can be mobilized and deployed within 20-30 minutes at fast internet speeds, fully independent from all the major cell carriers (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Claro) if their networks are down like in the past. Using our wireless solution, you can get banks, gas stations, super markets, pharmacy and ATM's back online within minutes.
About U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce: A business association based in Washington, D.C., founded in the year 2000 with a mission to promote economic development, investments, international cooperation and the U.S. business enterprise spirit around the world. Our priority is to reduce poverty using a new model of high tech-enabled approaches to governance that can help streamline entrenched bureaucratic processes, build greater efficiency into how local governments operate, reinvigorate the minority businesses in America and Puerto Rico by attracting new business hubs, and through improved communication and engagement with disadvantaged communities. For more information: http://www.minoritychamber.net
