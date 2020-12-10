To Maximize Fitness Training, Artist MADI MUSCLE Launches New Beats Per Minute (BPM)-Focused MUSCLE MUSIC Single "Roll & Rock"

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland-raised artist and NYU Tisch student MADI MUSCLE (www.madimuscle.com) has pioneered a movement that combines music and fitness into a single, fierce expression of pop, known as MUSCLE MUSIC. Her first single, "Roll & Rock," is a new "BPM-focused" track that is produced and recorded specifically with fitness in mind.

a symbiotic feeling with the music, the workout, and performance is what MADI MUSCLE is targeting - reliable tempo, BPM consistency - perfectly quantized, music "on the grid" for even the most serious of athletes artist MADI MUSCLE launches her new single "Roll & Rock", and with it, the new category of BPM-focused MUSCLE MUSIC

Having begun by assembling playlists, talking to coaches and interviewing elite athletes, MADI MUSCLE discovered that serious athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts would prefer to avoid music with an unreliable tempo while training. The finding, that Beats Per Minute (BPM) fluctuations negatively impacted workouts, led to the inception of MUSCLE MUSIC. MUSCLE MUSIC is perfectly quantized; a consistent, metronomic rhythm at a precise tempo, so even the most serious of athletes can rely on it during a workout. In music parlance, it is music that is perfectly on the grid. MUSCLE MUSIC is very deliberate in its intent to support training, fitness, and performance.

BPM has a strong correlation with increasing stamina, drive, and performance. Have you felt that extra mental push from a favorite song that gets you through the grueling part of a workout, a run, a ride, a hill? Each part of fitness training, including warm-up and cool down, along with specific sports, has a preferred BPM to achieve the most effective workout. That symbiotic feeling with the music, the workout, and performance is what MADI MUSCLE is targeting — with perfect BPM consistency.

Debuting the MUSCLE MUSIC category with her first single, MADI MUSCLE is a lean, sinewy 20-year-old with a zany, quick wit and a wellspring of talent. A competitive athlete, fitness trainer, and over-achiever who attends NYU's famed Tisch School and its Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, she has been a musician-composer most of her life. Madi is a published artist and has been a frequent Portland and NYC performer — in indie-pop.

"I want to combine fitness and music in a way that is exhilarating, attention-grabbing, and useful," said MADI MUSCLE. She is currently recording the third song in the MUSCLE MUSIC genre and she is hooked, referring to these productions as "pure magic." She has plans for creative, heart-pumping live performances once the pandemic is behind us.

The first MUSCLE MUSIC single, "Roll & Rock," was released on December 5, 2020, via all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, and Deezer.

About MADI MUSCLE

San Francisco-born and Portland-raised Madi Richardson has reinvented herself into a new persona known as MADI MUSCLE and pioneered the MUSCLE MUSIC genre with the launch of her first single, "Roll & Rock," released on December 5, 2020, via all streaming platforms. For most of her life, Madi has been a fierce competitor in both swimming and track & field — at the state, regional, zone and national levels. Today, she is a collegiate pole-vaulter, training with Willamette Striders Club during the pandemic, following two massive reconstructive foot surgeries. She is also a NASM-certified personal trainer, taking on a few clients who are both music and fitness enthusiasts each year. As a musician-composer, MADI MUSCLE is drawn to collaboration, hard work, and perfecting the art of music. A trained audio engineer and producer who spends long hours working on her compositions and those of other musicians, she rarely turns down opportunities to perform and collaborate. For more information, please visit www.madimuscle.com or Instagram @madimuscle

