To maximize protection against COVID, use a 3M N95

"Fit matters. N95s need to be worn correctly to protect effectively," said Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, Vice President and respiratory protection leader at 3M. "Respirators must seal to your face to direct inhaled and exhaled air through the filter. They are designed to fit a wide-range of faces and move with your face as you talk."

3M N95s are available at all major retailers and online platforms--and for occupational users through medical and industrial distributors. 3M is the largest manufacturer of N95 respirators in the U.S., with manufacturing plants in South Dakota and Nebraska.

When purchasing N95 respirators, be sure you are buying from a reputable seller. 3M has been partnering with law enforcement to help combat fraud and counterfeiting in connection with our products and COVID. To date, we have helped seize more than 55 million counterfeit respirators. More resources to help find authentic products are at 3m.com/covidfraud.

