To Meet Healthcare Staffing Provider Needs, BlueSky Staffing Software's Product Update Adds New Rate Features and Controls

Optimizing clinical talent has become a primary focus to help manage risk, maintain compliance and retain the most qualified candidates. To support the industry, BlueSky just released an update to their staffing software product to make healthcare labor management more effective.

BlueSky Staffing Software's 5.15 update introduces a few UI improvements plus rate permission controls, allowing subcontractor agency users view-only access for Bill and Pay rates as needed. Furthering the advanced calculation capabilities of Rates, Software admins are now empowered to bill or pay flat rates as well. This flexibility is imperative to meet the industry changes imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about BlueSky Medical Staffing Software's complete contingent labor management solution (https://www.whatisbluesky.com/).

President of BlueSky, Tim Teague says, "This year has impacted the healthcare culture dramatically, let alone other business verticals. To continue our company's mission of improving the healthcare staffing market, our ongoing software updates address changing needs swiftly. We are excited to help agencies and healthcare systems integrate with a Joint Commission compliant process to set them up for scalable and sustainable success."

BlueSky Staffing Software provides on-demand training videos for users to quickly familiarize themselves with the larger updates, plus new features are supplemented with minor releases throughout each year. BlueSky Medical Staffing Software continues to empower human resource teams, healthcare staffing agencies, healthcare recruiters and healthcare providers for its third decade.

BlueSky Synergy is the parent company of BlueSky Medical Staffing Software (www.whatisbluesky.com), Nurse Backpack (www.nursebackpack.com) and RapidHire Tool (www.rapidhiretool.com).

BlueSky Medical Staffing Software is an applicant tracking system, vendor management software, and nurse scheduling tool with invoice/payroll capabilities in one suite for managing a contingent labor workforce.

