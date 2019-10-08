To Meet the Need for Opioid Addiction Treatment in Camden County and South Jersey, RCA's Fourth NJ Addiction Treatment Program Opens to the Public for Expert Discussion and Tours

SOMERDALE, N.J., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden County had the highest number of drug-related deaths in New Jersey in 2017, and was the 37th worst county out of 3000 total counties in the nation for drug deaths, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

To meet the need for treatment for those suffering from an opioid addiction in this area, Recovery Centers of America recently opened a second Medication-Assisted-Treatment ("MAT") Clinic – Bravo Medical – for patients in Camden County, South Jersey, and Philadelphia.

On October 16, 2019, from 12-2pm, the public is invited to tour the Bravo Medical facility and learn about Medication-Assisted-Treatment and its success in treating those with opioid addictions at an Open House and Grand Opening event. Speakers for the event include Brian O'Neill, CEO of Recovery Centers of America, Dr. Michael DeShields, the Medical Director of RCA's MAT program, Dr. Angela Saliba, the Executive Director of Bravo Medical, and Melissa Bishop, RCA National Director of MAT.

"MAT is a vital tool in the battle against opioid addictions," explained Bishop. "But many people are still afraid to learn more about it because of the stigma attached to this form of treatment. At our Open House event, families of loved ones with an addiction, those in the community considering MAT as a treatment choice, and other South Jersey and Philly residents who advocate for those suffering from addiction can take a look at how the medication is administered and hear from experts about the effectiveness of MAT."

Studies show that MAT works . RCA is committed to offering MAT at its inpatient treatment centers and at stand-alone MAT facilities such as Bravo Medical Clinic and Trenton Healthcare Clinic .

New Jersey State Medicaid is accepted at Bravo Medical and Trenton Healthcare Clinic.

Medication Assisted Treatment utilizes FDA approved medications to treat patients with an addiction to opioids. Methadone is one of the medications; it changes how the brain and nervous system respond to pain by lessening the painful symptoms of opioid withdrawal. Methadone also blocks the euphoric effects of opioid drugs such as heroin, morphine and codeine as well as semi-synthetic opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone. It is offered in liquid form at the RCA sites. Methadone is prescribed as part of a comprehensive treatment plan that includes counseling and participation in social support programs for those suffering from an addiction to opioids.

Another form of medication is Suboxone, administered as a film that is slipped under the tongue. Suboxone contains the active ingredients buprenorphine and naloxone (also called Narcan). Suboxone minimizes cravings so that patients stay in treatment and also has a ceiling effect for protecting from overdose.

RCA's new Bravo Medical Clinic in Somerdale also provides detox services and treats pregnant women addicted to opioids.

Recovery Centers of America provides evidence-based comprehensive addiction treatment at six inpatient facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland. A full spectrum of outpatient treatment is also provided at many of these facilities and in Vorhees, NJ. Nearby inpatient treatment centers close to Bravo Medical are Recovery Centers of America at Lighthouse and Recovery Centers of America at Devon.

