To Put 'Everybody In' an Electric Vehicle, GM Introduces Ultium Charge 360

DETROIT, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today General Motors introduced Ultium Charge 360, a holistic charging approach that integrates charging networks, GM vehicle mobile apps1, and other products and services to simplify the overall charging experience for GM electric vehicle owners. Ultium Charge 360 builds on GM's existing charging efforts to provide GM EV owners more confidence and convenience when it comes to EV charging.

"GM agrees with the customer need for a robust charging experience that makes the transition to an EV seamless and helps drive mass adoption," said Travis Hester, GM's chief EV officer. "As we launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, Ultium Charge 360 simplifies and improves the at-home charging experience and the public charging experience – whether it's community-based or road-trip charging."

Ultium Charge 360 is a holistic charging experience offering:

Access to Charging: GM will continue to work with a variety of third parties, including charge point operators, electric utilities and government agencies to make home, workplace, public and fleet charging ubiquitous for customers.

GM will continue to work with a variety of third parties, including charge point operators, electric utilities and government agencies to make home, workplace, public and fleet charging ubiquitous for customers. Mobile Apps : GM will continue to update the GM vehicle mobile apps to provide an even more intuitive mobile experience that makes navigating to a charging station, plugging into a charger and paying for charging simple.

: GM will continue to update the GM vehicle mobile apps to provide an even more intuitive mobile experience that makes navigating to a charging station, plugging into a charger and paying for charging simple. Products and Services: To help ensure the transition to an EV is seamless, GM is working to offer EV owners charging accessories and installation services tailored to their lifestyle. For example, GM will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV in collaboration with Qmerit.

In addition to introducing Ultium Charge 360, GM also announces continued progress on its EV infrastructure strategy:

GM now has signed agreements with seven major charging providers: Blink Charging, ChargePoint, EV Connect, EVgo, FLO, Greenlots and SemaConnect. Through their GM vehicle mobile apps, EV customers will soon be able to easily see real-time information from nearly 60,000 charging plugs throughout the U.S. and Canada , find stations along a route and initiate and pay for charging.

, find stations along a route and initiate and pay for charging. The first GM and EVgo sites are now live in Washington , California and Florida , nine months after a commitment to add more than 2,700 fast chargers in cities and suburbs by the end of 2025 was first announced. Each site is capable of delivering up to 350 kilowatts and averages four chargers per site. GM and EVgo are on track to have approximately 500 fast charging stalls live by the end of 2021.

GM will continue to provide updates about Ultium Charge 360, including new elements and collaborations.

Ultium Charge 360 builds on the technology that is powering GM's EV future – the Ultium Platform. This platform could enable a GM-estimated range of up to 450 miles on a full charge2. The Ultium Platform will power the Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC HUMMER EVs, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck and more.

In the last two years, GM has made several announcements demonstrating its rapid advancement toward an all-electric, zero-emissions future, and the commitment to making EV ownership easier, including:

GM revealed its proprietary Ultium Platform that will allow the company to compete for nearly every customer in the market today.

GM committed more than $27 billion to EV and AV product development through 2025, including $7 billion in 2021, and plans to launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, with more than two-thirds available in North America . Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Buick will all be represented, with EVs at all price points for work, adventure, performance and family use.

to EV and AV product development through 2025, including in 2021, and plans to launch 30 EVs globally by the end of 2025, with more than two-thirds available in . Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and will all be represented, with EVs at all price points for work, adventure, performance and family use. In July 2020, GM and EVgo announced plans to triple the size of the nation's largest DC fast charging network over the next five years.

In March 2020 , GM announced it is adding 3,500 new EV charging plugs throughout its U.S. and Canadian facilities for employees.

, GM announced it is adding 3,500 new EV charging plugs throughout its U.S. and Canadian facilities for employees. In February 2020 , GM made enhancements to Energy Assist, making it easier for GM EV owners to find an available public charging station and initiate a charging session.

, GM made enhancements to Energy Assist, making it easier for GM EV owners to find an available public charging station and initiate a charging session. In August 2019 , GM announced a collaboration with Qmerit, which manages a nationwide network of certified EV charger installers, simplifying the home charging experience. In collaboration with Qmerit, Chevrolet will cover standard installation of Level 2 charging capability for eligible customers who purchase or lease a 2022 Bolt EUV or Bolt EV.

1Available on select Apple and Android devices. Service availability, features and functionality vary by vehicle, device and the plan you are enrolled in. User terms apply. Device data connection required. See onstar.com for details and limitations.

2Actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, vehicle model, loading, use and maintenance.

