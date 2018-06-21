To Search and Protect: TrademarkVision Launches 3D Image Recognition Technology for Design Patents in the U.S.

Searching through patented designs has never been easy. In the past, searching through U.S. patented designs to ensure a new design didn't infringe on anyone's rights would require significant subjectivity and the need to sift through thousands of designs based on searching with text descriptions, sometimes resulting in human error and almost always in lost time.

TrademarkVision, already a proven expert in image search based on its award-winning visual search technology for trademarks, worked extensively with Intellectual Property offices to solve the complex problem of visual search for design patents. Investing extensively in R&D over the past few years, TrademarkVision has extended its computer vision and machine learning algorithms to designs, to release DesignVision to the U.S. market to allow users to quickly find similar results from across the globe. Designs can be anything from a series of photos, line drawings or even a scribble on a napkin to represent a 3D design and will be picked up by the program's artificial intelligence.

"We're on a steadfast mission to change the image recognition category and ensure the protection of brands across the globe," said Sandra Mau, CEO and founder of TrademarkVision. "We are proud to bring our already proven DesignVision technology to the U.S. Now with the USPTO data integrated, brand owners will have more comfort and security than ever before."

TrademarkVision and its industry-disrupting image recognition technology is used and trusted by government patent offices including EUIPO and IP Australia, as well as by corporations and large legal firms including Facebook, IBM, Warner Brothers, King & Wood Mallesons, Carr & Farrell, Sideman & Bancroft, and Michael Hill.

