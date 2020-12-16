To Serve Strong Housing Market, 3 Men Movers Launches Frisco Office

"In the month of October, home sales were up 23% year over year and we can see an increased need for moving services in this region," explains Corey Lenack, Dallas Operations Manager, citing recent data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Center . "Dallas has a strong economy and continues to see significant growth. After living here for four years I'm not surprised to hear that home sales are up. Who wouldn't want to move here?"

Starting today, you can find their office in the beautiful Parkwood at Frisco Bridges area, conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway and Sam Rayburn Tollway intersection.

7460 Warren Pkwy, Room 130

Mail Suite 100

Frisco, TX 75034

3 Men Movers is proud to be on the cutting edge of technology and advancements. This new office is on par with other advancements the company has reached in the past, including opening new offices in Round Rock, TX in October 2011 and The Woodlands, TX in April 2019.

In addition to this exciting growth, 3 Men Movers also leverages technology to create a seamless booking experience for consumers. This innovative online booking tool , OBE, makes booking a move easier than ever. OBE allows customers to book their move online from the dog park, while waiting for their grocery delivery, or while catching the latest movie released for streaming. And because convenience is key, customers can choose the time and date of their move, use 3 Men Movers' "Pick-Your-Price" calendar, add services like packing, and choose the crew they want.

At the core, they believe that to have great movers, you must start with good people. So if your move to or from Frisco is coming up, visit their website for a free quote, book your move entirely online, read an endless amount of moving tips and tricks , and have peace of mind that you're working with the good guys.

About 3 Men Movers: 3 Men Movers is a woman-owned business that has demonstrated dedication to its customers and its community through a philanthropic spirit and commitment to honest practices for 35 years. We believe that to have great movers, you must start with good people. That's why with 3 Men Movers you're getting kindhearted experts who go beyond to ensure each customer has an excellent experience. With offices in Houston , San Antonio , Austin , and Dallas , our local moving company has become recognized as the mover of choice for over 30,000 Texans each year, and we look forward to bringing this same trusted expertise to the Frisco community.

