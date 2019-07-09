To Support Growing Texas Pipeline, The NRP Group Promotes Jason Arechiga to Senior Vice President of Development

CLEVELAND, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NRP Group, the vertically-integrated, best-in-class developer, builder and manager of multifamily housing, today announced the promotion of Jason Arechiga to the position of Senior Vice President of Development. Arechiga, who has been with NRP since 2012, will continue to lead the majority of the company's affordable housing initiatives in Texas, where NRP is currently developing and building more than 4,000 affordable and market rate apartment units.

In the expanded role, Arechiga also becomes responsible for overseeing NRP's partnerships with public finance corps (PFCs) that have successfully accelerated the development of high-quality affordable workforce housing in various Texas markets like San Antonio and Austin.

"Jason has led much of our Texas affordable multifamily development during his tenure with NRP and developed thousands of units throughout Texas, with projects such as Balcones Lofts in Balcones Heights, the first new multifamily community built in the city in over 25 years; and The Terrace at Walnut Creek, NRP's first affordable community in Austin and the first partnership formed by the Travis County Housing Finance Corporation," said Ken Outcalt, National Head of Development for NRP. "Jason has been at the forefront of some of our most successful affordable developments in the Lone Star State."

Prior to joining NRP, Arechiga was co-principal of Hillstar Investments, where he developed more than 4,000 single-family homes in the greater South Texas area over 10 years. He began as a land acquisition specialist at NRP and has developed 21 projects to date, accounting for more than 5,500 units.

"There are few companies in the world that could allow me to provide great housing and resident services for those who need it most," Arechiga said. "Housing is one of the fundamental securities a person—and especially a child—needs to become successful; and establishing that security allows our residents to thrive."

As NRP continues to expand its presence in critical Texas markets such as Austin, Dallas and San Antonio, the company continues to bolster its leadership as it accelerates its pipeline of high-quality housing.

"We are happy to report that NRP will deliver more than 4,000 multifamily units in the next two to three years, with more to come," said J. David Heller, president and CEO of The NRP Group. "NRP has delivered 17,000 units in Texas valued at nearly $2B — more than half of which are affordable housing communities of the highest caliber— since founding its Texas office in 2003. We have tremendous confidence in the Texas market and in our Texas NRP leadership team."

The Texas leadership team is rounded out by Debra Guerrero and Dan Hull.

Guerrero is the co-founder of NRP's Texas office and current VP of Government Affairs. She is also the current President of the Texas Affiliation of Affordable Housing Providers (TAAHP).

"Debra has helped us deliver significant growth in Texas over her sixteen-year tenure and is a truly valuable asset to both NRP and the broader Texas multifamily community," said Mr. Heller.

Dan Hull is Executive VP of Construction and managing executive of the NRP San Antonio office.

According to Mr. Heller, "Dan has built our Texas construction business into a juggernaut, and, in his capacity as managing executive of the NRP Texas office, he is providing broad-based leadership to all of our Texas departments and operations."

The latest additions to the team include Alastair Jenkins, who joined NRP in 2017 and has been developing in Austin, Houston and elsewhere; and David Brown who joined the Dallas development team earlier this year.

"As we prepare for the future, we have been investing in top-flight development talent in Texas. Our ability and commitment to grow our pipeline here, both affordable and market rate, has never been greater," said Mr. Heller. "The NRP mission is to create outstanding rental opportunities for individuals and families, regardless of income. We are so pleased to be increasing our investment in the state of Texas and committing resources to ensure that we can work with our partners to pursue our mission with drive, energy and purpose far into the future."

