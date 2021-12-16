TO THE NEW appoints Sushil Jethaliya as Business Unit Head - Middle East

Sushil brings with him a bouquet of useful industry experiences acquired through his association with multiple customers & prospects from the industry. Based out of Dubai, Sushil has an in-depth understanding of diverse technologies, domains, and the Middle East geography. Prior to this, Sushil had been associated with Infosys for over 19 years across various roles, where he leveraged knowledge-based IT services to address customer pain points and grow their business. In his most recent position there, he was responsible for driving new business development strategy & leading current account growth across UAE, Kuwait, and Oman. He has successfully spearheaded Infosys' growth across various industry verticals, most notably in the Public Sector in UAE. He was instrumental in acquiring several public sector clients and delivering some of the most noteworthy countrywide initiatives for the UAE Federal Government.

Sushil's primary focus will be on growing TO THE NEW's footprint in the Middle East region. He will be accountable for managing the P&L and driving strategic partnerships & customer engagement. Most importantly, he will be supporting customers in their digital transformation journey by effectively addressing their pain areas in the ever-evolving business environment.

TO THE NEW provides product engineering services to enterprises & ISVs around the globe. The company has been catering to a broad spectrum of clients in the Middle East for over 5 years now. They have worked with over 25+ clients in the region, providing turnkey services, including digital engineering, UX/UI, cloud consulting, & data engineering.

On his appointment, Sushil Jethaliya said, "I am extremely excited to be joining TO THE NEW during a time of exponential growth, driven by high quality services and innovative solutions. TO THE NEW carries a perfect blend - the agility of a startup & the maturity of tech giants. This is what clients expect in a highly dynamic business environment and rapidly evolving technology advancements. I am looking forward to expanding TO THE NEW's footprint in the Middle East market by being a partner of choice for our clients in their transformation journeys."

Welcoming him aboard, Narinder Kumar , COO & Co-founder, TO THE NEW, said, "Sushil is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of working closely with customers to identify solutions and solve their business challenges. We are excited to welcome Sushil to the TO THE NEW leadership. Given the hyper-growth of TO THE NEW in the Middle East, Sushil's vision and experience will be invaluable in helping us steer forward and deliver exceptional value to our clients in the region."

TO THE NEW is a technology services company that designs, builds, & runs digital products and platforms for enterprises, SaaS, and consumer tech companies.

TO THE NEW is recognised by global analyst firms like Gartner, Everest, ISG, and Zinnov for our capabilities in Digital Engineering, Cloud, and Data & Analytics. The company also leverages its deep partnership with all leading hyperscalers like AWS (Premier Partner), Azure, and GCP to provide end-to-end Cloud professional and managed services to our customers.

Founded in 2008, TO THE NEW is one of the fastest-growing companies with a growth rate of over 60% since 2017. Our passionate team of 2000+ "Newers" is spread across our delivery centers in Delhi, Dubai, NYC, and Sydney. TO THE NEW is a consistent winner of the prestigious "Great Place to Work" award since 2015. TO THE NEW was recognized as one of the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2021 and ranked #47 in the Top 100 Companies in India to work for in 2019.

