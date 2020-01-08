TO THE NEW Expands its Footprint in the Middle East With the Opening of its Delivery Center in Dubai

NEW DELHI, India and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TO THE NEW, a digital technology firm, today announced the opening of its delivery center in Dubai. The new office will allow the company to invest in local talent, bring in a region-centric context, and foster collaboration with its clients.

The company has been catering to a wide spectrum of clients in the Middle East for over three years now. Its impressive clientele includes Axiom Telecom, the largest retailer and distributor in the Middle East for mobile phones, tablets & operator services, Seera Group, the largest travel and tourism group in the MENA region, and Network International, a leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa region.

TO THE NEW is widely acknowledged for providing digital transformation solutions, implementing complex Data & Analytics platforms, and building Cloud-native & Microservices-based architectures. The company has extensive experience in Cloud implementations on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud & Alibaba Cloud Platforms. In addition to this, TO THE NEW is also an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, which is the highest tier of partnership in AWS. With offices in India, Dubai, and the US, TO THE NEW currently serves over 100 customers, including Fortune 500 and Silicon Valley start-ups.

Betting big on the Middle East, Mr. Deepak Mittal , Co-founder & CEO, TO THE NEW, said, "The Dubai office is a part of our commitment to expand in the region. Dubai has emerged as a hub for technology innovation and thus makes for the perfect location for our expansion. We already have a 30+ member team, consisting of experts in Cloud, Data, AI/ML and Microservices."

The company continues to hire more people and plans to expand to a 100-people strong team within 12 months. In addition to this, the company is backed by its 1200+ team based out of Delhi-NCR, India.

Gopesh Verma, Business Unit Head - Middle East, adds, "In the Middle East, our clientele ranges from enterprises to product startups. Local office in Dubai will enable us to provide better account management, delivery and experience to our customers across the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

About TO THE NEW

TO THE NEW is a digital technology firm providing digital transformation and product engineering services to ISVs, Consumer Internet, and Fortune 500 companies across the globe. We design & build digital platforms and products with Cloud and Data at the focal point.

TO THE NEW is amongst the fastest-growing technology companies globally with a CAGR greater than 50% since 2014. Established in 2008, our passionate team of 1200+ "Newers" is spread across delivery centers in New Delhi, Dubai, and NYC. TO THE NEW has been a consistent winner of the "Great Place to Work" awards in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 and figures in the top 100 companies in India to work for.

TO THE NEW's Dubai office is located at Onyx Tower 2, The Greens, Sheikh Zayed Road.

