To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science Announces CRADA with The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to Advance Materiel and Technology Innovations

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) announced today a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to advance TTSA's materiel and technology innovations in order to develop enhanced capabilities for Army ground vehicles.

TTSA's technology solutions, which leverage developments in material science, space-time metric engineering, quantum physics, beamed energy propulsion, and active camouflage, have the potential to enhance survivability and effectiveness of multiple Army systems. TTSA will share its discoveries with Ground Vehicle System Center (GVSC) and Ground Vehicle Survivability and Protection (GVSP) and the U.S. Army shall provide laboratories, expertise, support, and resources to help characterize the technologies and its applications.

"Our partnership with TTSA serves as an exciting, non-traditional source for novel materials and transformational technologies to enhance our military ground system capabilities," said Dr. Joseph Cannon of U.S. Army Futures Command. "At the Army's Ground Vehicle Systems Center, we look forward to this partnership and the potential technical innovations forthcoming."

Steve Justice, TTSA's COO and Aerospace Division Director added that, "This cooperative research agreement brings additional, critically important expertise that is necessary to advance the state-of-the-art in both our near and long-term technology areas of study. While the Army has specific military performance interests in the research, much of the work is expected to have dual-use application in support of TTSA's path to commercialization and public benefit mission."

About The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command: The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) provides the research, engineering, and analytical expertise to deliver capabilities that enable the Army to deter and, when necessary, decisively defeat any adversary now and in the future. The CCDC vision is to be the scientific and technological foundation of the Future Force Modernization Enterprise through world-leading research, development, engineering, and analysis.

About To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science: To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science (TTSA) is a public benefit corporation that was established in 2017 as a revolutionary collaboration between academia, industry and pop culture to advance society's understanding of scientific phenomena and its technological implications. TTSA works to achieve their mission via an entertainment, science and aerospace consortium that engages with global citizens to investigate the outer edges of science and unconventional thinking to push human knowledge and ultimately, our collective capability forward.

