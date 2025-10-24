TOA Waters Launches the World's First and Only Liquid Bath Bombs

Time to Ditch the Glitter Balls. Liquid Bath Bombs have arrived.

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOA Waters, the bold self-care small business known for breaking gender stereotypes and redefining the bath experience, has officially unveiled the world's first and only Liquid Bath Bombs. This revolutionary update on an old-time classic promises all the indulgence of a traditional bath bomb without the mess, dryness, or fleeting fizz.

Forest to Shore Liquid Bath Bomb Collection

Unlike traditional bath bombs that fizzle out and leave behind a glittery mess, TOA Waters' Liquid Bath Bombs deliver a cleaner, longer-lasting, and more hydrating bathing experience. Designed with organic, plant-powered ingredients, they nourish and rejuvenate the skin while filling your tub with rich bubbles and captivating scents that linger well beyond your soak.

"I remember the first time I used a bath bomb. I was amazed for about ten seconds, then the show was over. The result? My skin felt dry, and my tub was a mess," said Javier Folgar, Owner and Founder of TOA Waters. "That's why we set out to reinvent the bath experience with our Liquid Bath Bombs. We wanted to create something better and so much bolder. We wanted to create something that's great for your skin and designed for everyone. I'm proud to say that Liquid Bath Bombs have officially arrived."

Here's what makes Liquid Bath Bombs the ultimate upgrade to your self-care ritual:

Mess-Free Soak - No crumbles, cleanup, or nasty residue. No traditional glitter bath bombs gone wrong.

Hydrating, Not Drying - Enriched with aloe vera, papaya, acai berry, passion fruit, and green tea extracts, each soak leaves skin soft, nourished, and refreshed.

Bubbles That Last - Experience a full-body soak with frothy bubbles that last well over 30 minutes, not 10 seconds.

Reusable & Travel-Friendly - Each 50 ml bottle delivers up to two luxurious baths. Pour half under warm, running water, seal it up, and save the rest. TSA-safe and perfect for travel.

Vegan & Organic - No sulfates, parabens, soy, dyes, or harsh chemicals.

Self-Care with Purpose - Through TOA Waters' 1% for Equality initiative, 1% of all sales support organizations advancing LGBTQ+ equality, helping every soak make a difference.

TOA Waters was founded on the idea of breaking gender stereotypes for self-care. Men no longer have to worry about what indulging in a bath will do to their image, and women never need to feel confined to floral, "feminine" scents again.

This mission rings true with the Liquid Bath Bomb Collection, featuring unique, one-of-a-kind fragrance blends you won't find anywhere else. Think orange zest and white oak, jasmine and teakwood, rum and sandalwood, honey almond and volcanic ash; just to name a few. And, of course, the brand's best-selling scent Lockwood Forest, a captivating fusion of sage, oakmoss, and lavender, continues to stand as the small business's best seller for bathers seeking a bold escape.

TOA Waters has built a reputation for challenging conventions in the self-care industry. Its signature message, "Self-care for the bold", encourages everyone to embrace indulgence without apology. "We believe self-care is for everyone," said Folgar. "It's time to ditch the glitter balls and make way for a smarter and bolder way to relax and unwind."

Each handcrafted 50-ml liquid bath bomb retails for $8.50. For more information, visit www.liquidbathbomb.com.

About TOA Waters

TOA Waters provides self-care for the bold, with unique scents, clean ingredients, and zero stereotypes. Its collection of bubble baths, liquid bath bombs, body washes, and room sprays is handcrafted in the USA with the finest organic, vegan ingredients and free of harsh chemicals. Proudly LGBTQ+ and Latin-owned, TOA Waters is committed to creating products that let you embrace self-care on your own terms.

SOURCE TOA Waters