SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toad the Wet Sprocket announces the release of "Starting Now", the first single and title track from their upcoming album, their first full-length release since 2013. "Starting Now" is available today on all digital streaming services and outlets worldwide.

>>> LISTEN HERE <<<

TOAD THE WET SPROCKET NEW ORIGINAL SONG "STARTING NOW" AVAILABLE TODAY; FIRST TRACK FROM NEW STUDIO ALBUM COMING IN 2021 Toad the Wet Sprocket launches new line of merchandise in their online store

The recording of "Starting Now" started before the pandemic in 2020, and as a band first, the track was completed in the band's individual home studios. "Starting Now" was recorded, engineered and produced by the band (Glen Phillips, Todd Nichols & Dean Dinning) along with long-time collaborator Mikal Blue, who also worked on the band's previous releases "New Constellation" (2013) and "Architect of the Ruin" (2015).

"I wrote this song about two years ago after listening to an On Being podcast", said Glen Phillips, "They were talking about optimism and pessimism being passive states where the future is presumed to be set so no action is needed, but hope being the acceptance that the outcome is uncertain but the good work is worth doing regardless. That's only become more important as time has gone on."

The official music video for "Starting Now" will premiere on the Toad the Wet Sprocket YouTube Channel at 1pm (ET), on Friday, October 2nd. The official lyric video premiere is set for Friday, October 9th.

A new line of merchandise is also available in the Toad the Wet Sprocket online store.

Visit Toad the Wet Sprocket Online: www.toadthewetsprocket.com YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCginMr9ckWfpOAByimQ6suw Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4j7EVY3kuDwLPfD2jfC7LC Socials: Facebook @toadthewetsprocketmusic

Instagram @toadthewetsprocket

Twitter @toadwetsprocket



"Starting Now":

All Services: https://toadthewetsprocket.fanlink.to/StartingNow iTunes: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id1532588793?ls=1&app=itunes Apple Music: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1532588793

For more information, please contact: Annie Balliro | [email protected] | 917.674.1249

SOURCE Toad the Wet Sprocket