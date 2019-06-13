Toast 50 Years of LGBTQIA Liberation and the Anniversary of Stonewall Uprising with WorldPride Benefit Brunch & Open Bar

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Witness history in the making and join the millions of people who will come out to support the LGBTQIA community and the significant strides they have made during WorldPride|Stonewall 50, the largest Pride celebration in the world happening right in New York City. One celebration not to miss is the 50th NYC Pride March, which takes place on Sunday, June 30, 2019, and commemorates the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising. UPLYFT Now, a Brooklyn-based production company specializing in event and charity fundraising will honor the milestone by hosting a special WorldPride Benefit Brunch & Open Bar at Arte Café (101 Seventh Ave., NY, NY 10011) from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event, hosted by native New Yorker, personality and advocate Skie Ocasio will benefit local organizations with a portion of proceeds going to Big Apple Performing Arts, the home of the New York City's Gay Men's Chorus and Youth Pride Chorus.

"What better way to show your support than by joining us to witness joy, compassion, connection, and the strength of the human spirit that will be on display at the 50th NYC Pride March. The UPLYFT Now WorldPride Benefit Brunch offers the chance to enjoy a toast with your friends and also support deserving local organizations who are making a big impact on our community," says Skie Ocasio, host of the event.

Close to All the Pride Action

The WorldPride Benefit Brunch & Open Bar offers an up-close view of the NYC Pride festivities with Arte Café located right on the parade route in Chelsea. Along with an excellent vantage point of the marchers, colorful floats, community groups, celebrities, and activists, guests will enjoy a savory brunch, two hours of open bar, music and unparalleled photo ops.

As the 50th NYC Pride nears, people can secure their spots by booking tickets (starting at $149 per person) to the WorldPride Benefit Brunch & Open Bar before they sell out. Complete details are available by visiting nycpridebrunch.eventbrite.com today.

Tickets are limited. For media requests and additional information about Uplyft Now, the WorldPride Benefit Brunch and other experiences, contact Derrick Cowit at derrick@uplyftnow.com or 917-732-7550.

