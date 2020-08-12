Toast Distillers, Inc., Debuts its New Bottled Water Product, Toast H2O Alkaline Purified Water, Featuring Sleek, Eco-Friendly, Non-Adhesive Label Bottle Designed for Easier Recycling

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast Distillers, Inc., a Miami-based spirits conglomerate best-known for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™ has unveiled its new bottled water product, Toast H2O alkaline purified water. The healthy water ― treated with reverse osmosis, UV light, ozone, carbon filter, multimedia filter and microfiltration ― comes in a sleek, long, clear, thin bottle with no adhesive label for easier recycling.

Toast H2O Alkaline Water Toast H2O Alkaline Water

Toast H2O alkaline purified water is produced by The Miami Distilling Company, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, Inc., based in Miami; and bottled by Savani Water, located in Medley, Florida. The eye-catching, 16.9-fluid-ounce/500-mg BPA-free bottles feature black tops, and a classic design with the intent of inspiring consumers to reuse them several times after drinking the original content before discarding in a recycle bin.

Designed without adhesive labels, the eco-friendly bottles make the recycling process much easier and more effective. One of the biggest challenges in industrial recycling is that non-recyclable materials are mixed in with the recyclable materials. For example, paper or plastic labels need to be separated from the fully recyclable material, which is PET plastic bottles.

Toast H2O alkaline purified water is available for purchase in cases of 24 at $0.98 cents per bottle, or $23.52 per case. Toast Distillers, Inc., is working to have the product distributed through its existing relationships with liquor stores, distributors, restaurants and more. Announcements about additional purchasing options and availability are forthcoming.

Alkaline water has a higher pH level than tap water, due to the presence of minerals such as sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that drinking water sources should be at a pH level of 6.5–8.5, on a scale that ranges from 0–14. Toast H2O's alkaline water has a pH level ranging from 7.9–8.5.

Purported benefits of alkaline purified water are that it:

Is ultra-hydrating (great for athletes' recovery)

Contains minerals like magnesium and calcium, both important for maintaining healthy bones

Boosts immunity

Can help neutralize stomach acid and relieve symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux

Has many potent antioxidants, which help prevent the growth of cell-damaging free radicals which speed up the aging process

"Clean and healthy drinking water is essential for life," said Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers, Inc. "We are pleased to offer Toast H2O alkaline purified water to not only provide consumers with the supposed health benefits of this type of water, but to also give them an environmentally-friendly bottle that can be used multiple times."



About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The Black-owned company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast." It is best-known for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where it produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as in facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

About Savani Water

Savani Water customizes bottles with an exclusive and elegant design that reflects the identity of brands. For more information, visit savaniwater.com.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company

[email protected] / 954-723-9350

SOURCE Toast Distillers, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.toastdistillers.com

