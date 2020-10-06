Toast Distillers, Inc. Partners with Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited to Further Expand Its Distribution into New York and New Jersey

MIAMI, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast Distillers, Inc., a Miami-based spirits conglomerate best known for its ultra-premium vodka Toast™, announces a further expansion of its Toast Vodka into New York and New Jersey. Through a new partnership with Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited, beginning Oct. 1, the brand will expand its distribution to be widely available statewide in both New York and New Jersey. Toast Vodka had already been available in some of New York City's high-end destinations such as Mastro's Steakhouse, Four Seasons Hotel, Bobby Van's Grill, McCabes Wines & Spirits, Morton's The Steakhouse, and Pure Liquid Wine & Spirits.

Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited is a leading U.S. wine and spirits importer and distributor in New York and New Jersey, recognized for its proven ability to grow and develop the finest award-winning brands.

Toast Vodka will now be available to retailers across both New York and New Jersey through Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited.

"We have been patient with our approach with the New York and New Jersey markets, in order to find the right distributor partnership," said Dieuveny "DJ" Jena Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers. "We are excited to have partnered with Arty Dozortsev and his team at Dozortsev & Sons to bring Toast Vodka to these two great states, which are models for resilience and celebration."

"I've seen the Toast Vodka brand evolve from the beginning, and we are excited as a family business to join forces with the Toast family in Florida," said Arty Dozortsev of Dozortsev & Sons. "We are looking forward to organically hitting the pavement and achieving extraordinary distribution for the brand.

"I've known DJ for years, and have seen him take this brand to where it is today with passion and love," he continued. "It's been exciting to see how he and the people around him are committed to Toast Vodka and the brand. DJ's energy is contagious."

Toast is six times distilled from 100% corn, and both gluten-free and non-GMO. The vodka is 40% alcohol by volume. It is presented in a chic white bottle with black trim. While unflavored, the coconut water maintains Toast's natural benefits. The use of coconut water in the distilling process gives Toast unparalleled smoothness, and it can be simply chilled, sipped and enjoyed. It has become a favorite in Miami's South Beach and among Florida retailers, and currently maintains a presence in Florida, California, Georgia, and Canada, in addition to New York and New Jersey.

Toast Vodka has seen an immense increase in brand recognition over recent years. In 2016, Toast Vodka served as the official vodka of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup world series with Goslings Rum. This brought the brand in as a partner in 2017 to launch in the Bermuda market, also leading into the America's Cup finals.

The suggested retail price (SRP) for Toast Vodka is $32.99–$34.99 for a 750ml bottle and $37.99–$39.99 for a liter bottle. All Toast Distillers, Inc., products are distilled by The Miami Distilling Company in Miami, Florida, and made in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.winesandspiritsdcollection.com/index.html.

For non-residents of New York and New Jersey who wish to purchase Toast Vodka, visit www.toastvodka.com.

About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The Black-owned company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast." It is best-known for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where it produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as in facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

About Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited

Dozortsev & Sons Enterprises Limited is a second-generation, family-owned leading importer and distributor of fine wines and spirits. Founded by Eugene Dozortsev in 1995, its line consists of 250 exclusive products from 16 countries, and includes stellar estates and distilleries in top regions across the world. The company is an importer and distributor of authentic wines from all over the globe that have won 65 medals in national and international wine competitions. For more information, visit dwinesandspirts.com, call 908-353-1234 or email [email protected]. Also visit Facebook.com/DozortsevandSonsEnterprises and Instagram.com/dozortsevandsons.

