Toast™ Expands California Retail Footprint With MedMen Launch

ASPEN, Colo., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast, the Aspen-born Cannabis brand, announced today that it has expanded its retail footprint to include all 11 MedMen locations in California. Toast relies on honest, all-natural growing practices to create the highest quality products and elevates the cannabis experience with a range of full-spectrum CBD-forward, micro-dosed THC products.

The expansion into MedMen marks a milestone for Toast in the growing California market. The Toast brand has experienced significant monthly retail growth in California since launching into the state in early 2018 in addition to its footprint across Colorado and Nevada.

MedMen California locations are carrying signature Toast Original Slices; the first professionally manufactured Cannabis pre-roll called the Slice™. The Toast Original Slice™ contains a high-quality, 100% Cannabis blend composed of curated strains that are low in Sativa Dominant THC (psychoactive) and high in CBD (non-psychoactive) which enables the consumer to be social and mindful.

A Slice™ is consumed in its entirety by one person; whereas a pack of Slices™ is shared with friends and family. The Slice™ establishes a new but familiar currency where one puff of a Slice™ is like a sip of a cocktail and an entire Slice™ is the equivalent of a full drink.

"Toast Slices were created to elevate the cannabis experience by offering a quality CBD-forward option people can enjoy socially and responsibly," says Punit Seth, CEO of Toast. "MedMen shares our brand values and mission in delivering the highest quality products to the mainstream cannabis consumer. We are excited to partner with MedMen and leverage their platform to provide consumers in the world's largest cannabis market access to Toast."

Toast™ Original Slices™ is now available for purchase at all California MedMen locations in packs of two ($15), five ($35), and ten ($65).

About Toast™

Born in Aspen, Toast elevates the Cannabis experience with a suite of full-spectrum CBD-forward products. Offering both THC and CBD products, the Toast collection is independently lab tested to ensure the highest level of quality. Available in Colorado, California and Nevada, Toast Cannabis products are microdosed with THC at varying ratios so users can enjoy socially but also remain in control and dose themselves appropriately. Learn more at www.WeToast.com . Available nationwide at ToastWellness.com, Toast Full Spectrum Hemp products are formulated in the heart of the Colorado Rockies using all-natural growing practices and cultivated using the highest standards to deliver natural and whole plant power.

About MedMen

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S. and flagship stores in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and New York. MedMen's mission is to provide an unparalleled experience that invites the world to discover the remarkable benefits of cannabis because a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is a safer, healthier and happier world. Learn more at www.medmen.com .

Contact: Kristin Martinez, 212-230-1800, toast@alisonbrodmc.com

SOURCE Toast Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://toastwellness.com

