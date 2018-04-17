Toast Holdings, Inc. Announces National Expansion

Each Slice™ of Toast Original contains an all-natural, tobacco-free 100% Cannabis blend composed of curated strains that are low in THC (euphoria) and high in CBD (active calm), resulting in a measurable, controlled effect for the consumer while still allowing them to be present, in control and active.

Toast's proprietary products are carefully dosed to mirror the equivalent potency effects of popular alcoholic beverages, like cocktails, wine and after dinner drinks. Toast Original, Toast's flagship product that originally launched in Aspen, Colorado, in 2017, contains 2:1 CBD:THC, with one Slice being equivalent to a bar-measured cocktail.

Toast Original is now available for purchase and delivery in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area through www.WeToast.com in 2-packs (MSRP $20), 5-packs ($45) and 10-packs ($85), where a single Slice of Toast is designed to be consumed in its entirety by one person and a pack of Slices is meant to be shared with friends or family, similar to the social practices of alcohol.

With its national expansion, Toast Holdings, Inc. remains committed to responsible sourcing, product quality, consumer transparency and mindful consumption. Every pack of Toast includes an instruction booklet that outlines responsible consumption guidelines as an additional educational resource for consumers.

Toast Holdings, Inc. encourages consumers to enjoy Toast responsibly and adhere to all local laws and consumption regulations. For more information about Toast, please visit www.WeToast.com. Must be 21 years of age or older.

About Toast Holdings, Inc.

Toast Holdings, Inc. specializes in the creation and development of ultra-premium Cannabis brands. Toast Holdings, Inc.'s first and flagship brand, Toast™, is now available in California and Colorado through www.WeToast.com.

About Toast™

Toast™ is the only lifestyle Cannabis brand that provides a sophisticated, consumer-controlled experience by offering the first professionally manufactured Cannabis pre-roll, called a Slice™. Each Slice of Toast contains a proprietary, all-natural, tobacco-free 100% Cannabis blend composed of curated strains that are low in THC (euphoria) and high in CBD (active calm). A single Slice is designed to be consumed in its entirety by one person, whereas a pack of Slices™ is meant to be shared with friends and family. Toast currently offers Slices of Toast Original™ in California, with one slice of Toast Original providing a similar effect to sipping one bar-measured cocktail. Because Toast is professionally manufactured and tested against the highest quality assurance standards, every Slice allows for a predictability of potency and intake that can be regulated, ultimately enabling the consumer to control their experience unlike any other Cannabis product on the market. For more information about Toast, please visit www.WeToast.com. Must be 21 years of age or older.

