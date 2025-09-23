Toast Launches Multiplayer Skill Games with Sparket

Integration Marks Another Significant Milestone for Toast, Which Aims to Revolutionize Skill-Based, Real-Money Games for the iGaming Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast , a skill-based, real-money gaming studio that is redefining how games are played and published, today announced its integration with Sparket , an innovative startup in social gaming technology.

This milestone partnership brings Toast's cutting-edge, real-time multiplayer gaming platform to Sparket's player base and to its growing roster of partners, setting a new standard for seamless, scalable, and skill-based real-money gameplay.

Toast provides an end-to-end technology stack for its unique real-money games, allowing publishers to integrate multiplayer experiences, skill-balanced matchmaking, live operations, payments, and fraud detection within minutes. Its synchronous peer-to-peer skill games are designed with bettors in mind, and are unique in the gaming industry as a B2B offering.

The partnership between Toast and Sparket follows recent integration deals with GamerSaloon , a video game competition app, and Ember Fund , a social, free-to-play Bitcoin app. The integrations mark the beginning of a new era for mobile games that seamlessly blend entertainment and real-money opportunities without compromising user trust or regulatory compliance.

"Skill-based, real-money gaming is a $6 billion market in the U.S. alone, growing fast with legal clarity in over 40 states," said Jatin Narang, co-founder of Toast. "Toast is giving operators games that users love and keep coming back to. We believe Toast will propel the iGaming industry to the next level."

Sparket went live with Toast's 21 Hustle game, a live peer-to-peer skill version of blackjack where participants compete against other players in real-time, rather than playing against the house.

"We're excited to launch Toast's peer-to-peer skill games on our platform," said Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket. "We wanted to find new ways to engage with our users, giving them more reasons to stay on our site and help us generate new revenue. Toast's skill games will help us do both."

Toast has two other games also live on Sparket: Gin Rummy and Pinfall, a Plinko-style, skill-based game. The startup is also working on a larger portfolio of games, including a strategy-based basketball game and two more games that are soon to launch.

Toast's partnerships underscore its mission to become the engine powering the next generation of multiplayer skill games. Toast's founding team has years of experience, leading verticals generating $500 million in annual recurring revenue in their previous roles and shipping more than 50 games in their careers before starting the company. That experience helped the founders build the Toast platform, which is designed from the ground up to support rapid game development and long-term player engagement.

"These integrations are significant milestones for Toast," said Aman Agarwal, who co-founded Toast with Narang. "We are quite literally building skill-based gaming in the newest and best way. Toast provides a portfolio of games, but also manages the servers and live ops, allowing operators to better serve their users. Working with seasoned and visionary teams like those found at Sparket, GamerSaloon, and Ember Fund makes this especially exciting."

Founded by Narang and Agarwal, Toast is rooted in decades of experience in the gaming and skill gaming operations in the United States, India, and beyond. Before Toast, both co-founders led Games Product & Design at Mobile Premier League. Toast has also partnered with CTO Avinash Srivastava, who was the lead founding engineer at Zupee.

The startup has raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners .

About Sparket:

Sparket is reimagining the future of gaming with a platform that offers markets on sports, entertainment, slots, and real-world outcomes in a fun, social, and dynamic environment. Sparket is bringing next-gen engagement to casino floors, sports leagues, and live events alike.

About Toast:

Toast is a real-money gaming company that empowers operators to launch and scale skill-based, multiplayer games with speed and confidence. With an end-to-end tech stack—including matchmaking, payments, fraud detection, live operations, and compliance—Toast enables seamless integration of real-time gameplay and monetization through just three simple APIs. Visit games.playtoast.com .

