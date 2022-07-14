TOAST THE TOP OF THE INDUSTRY: AUCTION OF WASHINGTON WINES REVEALS WINNERS TO BE RECOGNIZED AT CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE ON AUGUST 11

List features peer-selected recipients representing all aspects of Washington's thriving wine community; TOAST! tickets on sale now

SEATTLE, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --TOAST!, a new event and awards program from The Auction of Washington Wines reveals its award recipients. These peer-reviewed honorees are recognized in seven categories, lauded for keeping the Washington wine community thriving and focused on its bright future. The public is invited to celebrate these achievements at TOAST! being held at Chateau Ste. Michelle on August 11 with a four-course dinner prepared by El Gaucho chefs paired with top wines from Washington state.

"The incredible talents, contributions and achievements throughout every aspect of our community are truly ground-breaking," says Jamie Peha, executive director for The Auction of Washington Wines. "We were honored to host this nomination process and special event with a goal to create both awareness and celebration for every role within the Washington wine industry, from the ground to the glass."

Those recognized were determined through an inclusive nomination process. The full list of recipients was just released at Auctionofwawines.org/toast. A few highlights include:

The Lifetime Achievement award , recognizing an individual whose extraordinary dedication, inspiration, and advocacy for the Washington wine community spans 25+ years in the industry: Bob Betz MW, Bob Betz Consulting.

, recognizing an individual whose extraordinary dedication, inspiration, and advocacy for the wine community spans 25+ years in the industry: Bob Betz MW, Bob Betz Consulting. Vine to Wine award , honoring individuals who are hands-on in the vineyard, including leading or collaborating with peers : Patrick Rawn , owner and consultant, Two Mountain Winery.

, honoring individuals who are hands-on in the vineyard, including leading or collaborating with peers , owner and consultant, Two Mountain Winery. Healthy Land, Healthy Communities award, for commitment to addressing today's environmental challenges and developing equitable, viable, and responsible solutions: Washington Winegrowers, Sustainable Washington. Receiving the award on behalf of the organization, are executive director, Vicky Scharlau , and board chair, Shane Collins .

Please find a full list of winners at auctionofwawines.org.

A true celebration of the industry, TOAST! attendees will also hear from the three honorary chairs for 2022: Marchese Piero Antinori, honorary president of Marchesi Antinori; Renzo Cotarella, CEO of Marchese Antinori; and Marvin Shanken, editor and publisher of Wine Spectator Magazine and chairman of M. Shanken Communications as well as 2022 honorary vintner, John R. Bookwalter of Bookwalter Winery, and 2022 honorary grower, Kevin Corliss of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

TOAST! Is presented by Winebow Fine Wines & Spirits. Capacity for TOAST! is 200, tickets are on sale now at auctionofwawines.org.

About the Auction of Washington Wines (AWW)

Since its inception in 1988, AWW has raised nearly $55 million to benefit Seattle Children's, Washington State University Viticulture & Enology Research, and the AWW Industry Grant. AWW is listed in the top five wine charity auctions in the U.S. by Wine Spectator. AWW's mission is to support the growth and awareness of the Washington state wine industry through a series of celebrated events benefiting the community. Key supporters for the 2022 season of events include Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, John L. Scott Foundation, The Seattle Times, PNC Bank, and Winebow Fine Wine & Spirits. For more information, please visit auctionofwawines.org.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kate Neidigh / Annie Sullivan

Osborne Northwest Public Relations for Auction of Washington Wines

[email protected] / [email protected]

206.802.5163 / 206.856.5660

SOURCE Auction of Washington Wines