Toast to Mom with a Strawberry Champagne Donut this Mother's Day

Candied Rose and Gold Sanding Sugar Available at All Locations Through May 12

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duck Donuts, known for serving Warm, Delicious and Made to Order® donuts, is here to help guests show a sparkle of appreciation to the impactful mothers in their life. Gift mom a touch of elegance and sweetness this Mother's Day with irresistible donuts topped with a candied rose and shimmering gold sanding sugar. Perfect for a surprise breakfast in bed or decadent dessert at the end of the day, the Mother's Day Dozen and Half Dozen are available for a limited time through May 12.

Duck Donuts Mother's Day Dozen

Treat Mom to donuts that are as extraordinary as she is with dazzling or fan-favorite combinations such as:

Strawberry Champagne*: Strawberry icing with gold sanding sugar and candied rose

Vanilla Glitz: Vanilla icing with gold sanding sugar

Boardwalk: Glazed with OREO® crumbles, powdered sugar and vanilla drizzle

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

ABOUT DUCK DONUTS

Duck Donuts opened its first locations in 2007 in the beach resort towns of Duck and Kitty Hawk, North Carolina with the intention to create an oasis for vacationers to enjoy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, the company began franchising in 2013, and prides itself on sprinkling happiness to its guests through its unique in-store experience, exceptional guest service and a duckzillion donut combinations. As one of the fastest-growing donut franchise companies, Duck Donuts has more than 150 locally owned and operated shops across 25 states, Puerto Rico and international locations in Bangkok, Thailand; Edmonton, Alberta; Burlington, Ontario; Doha, Qatar; Lahore, Pakistan; and Cairo, Egypt. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

*Strawberry Champagne donut does not contain alcohol

