TOAST! to the Children 2026 Returns to NYC, Honoring Hospitality Leader Chef Ed Brown and Supporting Critical Programs for Children and Families at Bellevue Hospital

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children of Bellevue is proud to announce its annual TOAST! to the Children Gala, taking place on May 12, 2026, at the iconic Altman Building in New York City. This year's event will be hosted by acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio of Top Chef and will honor Chef Ed Brown CEO of Restaurant Associates for his extraordinary contributions to the hospitality industry and his impactful philanthropic work addressing food insecurity.

Chef Brown, a respected leader in the culinary and hospitality space, is also recognized for his service as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York Common Pantry, where he plays a vital role in advancing efforts to combat hunger and supporting underserved communities with dignity. Additionally, Chef Brown was honored at Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) 2023 Annual National Benefit for his leadership in the food industry and is now on the National Board.

"We are incredibly proud to honor Chef Ed Brown at this year's TOAST! to the Children," said Nakia Marshall, Executive Director of Children of Bellevue. "Ed's leadership in the hospitality industry is matched only by his deep commitment to giving back. His work addressing food insecurity and supporting vulnerable populations reflects the very heart of our mission. We are grateful for his continued support and honored to celebrate his contributions."

TOAST! to the Children is one of New York City's premier fundraising events, bringing together leaders in hospitality, philanthropy, and business to support Children of Bellevue's mission. All proceeds from the gala directly fund critical programs at Bellevue Hospital, including initiatives focused on early childhood development, pediatric medical care, and mental health services—ensuring a brighter, healthier future for the city's most vulnerable children.

Since its founding in 1949, Children of Bellevue has been a steadfast partner in advancing pediatric care and family support services. The organization has collaborated with leading institutions and has been recognized for its impact, including being featured among the Wall Street Journal's "Global Heroes."

This year's TOAST! gala is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors:

FIZZ SPONSORS:

Genco Shipping

John Wobensmith

Restaurant Associates

STIR SPONSORS:

Kramer Levin

Jeff Meckler

Solomon Charitable Trust

SIP SPONSORS:

Compass Healthcare (Crothall and Intelas)

Food Fleet

Gellert Global Group

Gotham Seafood

Jeff Mora

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

Together, these partners play a critical role in advancing the mission of Children of Bellevue and ensuring the success of this impactful event.

To learn more about TOAST! to the Children or to support Children of Bellevue, please visit childrenofbellevue.org or contact Nakia Marshall, Executive Director at 201-644-6291 or [email protected].

About Children of Bellevue :

Founded in 1949, Children of Bellevue is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of children and families served by NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Through funding and advocacy, the organization supports innovative programs in pediatric care, mental health, and early childhood development, helping to break cycles of poverty and build stronger futures.

Media Contact:

Nakia Marshall, MPA

Children of Bellevue

201-644-6291

[email protected]

SOURCE Children of Bellevue, Inc.