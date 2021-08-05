Toast to The Good Life. Well-Earned. with Robert Hall Winery's Virtual Pairing Notes Summer Concert Series

The experience will extend beyond the music, as Robert Hall Winery has collaborated with the artists to develop a special playlist of their favorite tunes paired with Robert Hall wines, for fans and friends to enjoy before and after the show. It all starts with a " Pairing Notes Quiz " developed in partnership with InsideHook . Simply answer a few questions and discover the best blend of music and award-winning Robert Hall wine for you, just make sure to complete the wine and music pairing quiz by September 30, 2021.

For the main event, the concerts will be live-streamed on Instagram Live and will feature Nashville-based artists Larkin Poe and Mat Kearney in two separate shows. These artists are an expression of what Robert Hall Winery strives to embody with every bottle of wine – endless hard work and dedication to produce premium quality results and to refine your craft. Our winemaking team is in constant pursuit of the very best wines, just as these hard-working artists are creating the very best music for their fans.

Kicking us off this year is the returning band, Larkin Poe, the Grammy® Award-nominated, Nashville-based roots/rock sister duo Rebecca and Megan Lovell. They released their globally-acclaimed fifth studio album, "Self Made Man" in 2020 and topped an array of Billboard charts. Recently, they announced a new forthcoming album "Paint The Roses - Live In Concert" that was recorded last year with the hybrid orchestra Nu Deco Ensemble. You can see the live-streamed Larkin Poe performance on August 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Second up, Mat Kearney has released five albums in the Billboard Top 200, with three in the Top 20. Unexpected, unplanned moments often yield the most beautiful results. That's how Kearney arrived at his sixth album, January Flower, a collection of honest, stripped-down songs that brings the Nashville-based, Oregon-born musician back to his singer-songwriter roots. Kearney's performance will take place on September 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

Robert Hall Winery Pairing Notes is a way our community can connect this summer, and you can stream these concerts live on August 12 and September 23 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on InsideHook's Instagram @insidehook .

For more information on the artists and to complete your Pairing Notes Quiz, head to roberthallwinery.com/music .

Founded in 1999 by the late entrepreneur Robert Hall, Robert Hall Winery is located in the heart of Paso Robles and showcases the best the region has to offer and continues to promote the Paso Robles region as one of the top winegrowing regions in California. Our winemaking team crafts wine inspired by the pioneering spirit of the winery's founder and the honest pursuit of The Good Life. Well-Earned. Visit Robert Hall Winery online at www.roberthallwinery.com .

