Toastmasters Announces Lisa Nichols as Keynote Speaker for 2023 International Convention in The Bahamas

14 Jun, 2023, 08:22 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 14, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters recently unveiled renowned speaker, media personality, and corporate CEO, Lisa Nichols as the keynote speaker for its 2023 International Convention, held at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar Resort and Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas Aug. 16-19 and as a hybrid event. Nichols has a global platform that reaches over 80 million people in more than 170 countries, and her social media following is more than 1.9 million.

Lisa Nichols, Keynote Speaker at Toastmasters 2023 International Convention
Nichols' goal – her mission, her passion – is to jumpstart people who feel stuck, people who know they can achieve something but are intimidated or overwhelmed by where or how to begin. She sees herself as the ignition to help people reinvent themselves, to create second chances, and to get up after failing.

Her workshops and programs have impacted and inspired entrepreneurs, speakers, authors, and countless others who were held back by their mindset. She's done the same for thousands of businesses across the globe.

Nichols will deliver her keynote presentation, "Jumpstart Your Greatness," from the main stage on Aug. 16. Nichols hopes her speech will inspire and empower Toastmasters' members to overcome obstacles or challenges they might be facing in any aspect of their lives.

"We couldn't be happier that Lisa Nichols will help us to kick off our highly anticipated 2023 International Convention," says Matt Kinsey, Toastmasters' 2022–23 International President. "Lisa is a dynamic speaker with a great message that is sure to inspire our members."

To learn more about the 2023 International Convention, Aug. 16-19, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions and the Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking, visit toastmasters.org/events/2023-international-convention/hotel-travel. The public is welcome to attend.

About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 280,000 in more than 14,700 clubs in 144 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators, and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

