Toastmasters Announces Speakers for 2024 Convention

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announced an impressive lineup of speakers for its 2024 International Convention, to be held Aug. 14-17 in Anaheim, Calif. With seven inspiring speaking sessions, the 2024 International Convention will feature presenters from around the world.

2024 Toastmasters International Convention Speakers

"We are delighted to offer an accomplished and inspiring group of speakers at this year's International Convention," says Radhi Spear, Toastmasters' International President-Elect. "As we celebrate the organization's centennial at the convention, the speakers taking the stage in Anaheim give highlights from the past 100 years as well as focus on relevant topics that will inspire and educate the audience."

The main-stage presenters include Shawn Ellis, who will deliver the keynote presentation during the Opening Ceremonies on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Renowned as a motivational keynote speaker, dynamic storyteller, and modern-day philosopher, Ellis stands as a beacon for those seeking guidance and inspiration to navigate an ever-changing world. With over 20 years of leadership and entrepreneurial experience, Shawn expertly guides leaders and teams toward adaptability and resilience, offering insights rooted in mindfulness, neuroscience, and psychology.

Join Ellis for a dynamic and strategic approach to becoming more resilient in all facets of life—including in these times of centennial celebration! Drawing on over 20 years of leadership experience and his "Mastering the Moments" philosophy, he will offer practical strategies for resilience and adaptability in an ever-evolving world. He will also guide you towards using core values to shape future optimism and teach you how to grow forward with an appreciation for the past, all while combining humor, storytelling, and wisdom for a deeply impactful experience.

Lisa Sun is the recipient of Toastmasters' 2024 Golden Gavel Award. Sun is an entrepreneur and national best-selling author of Gravitas: The 8 Strengths That Redefine Confidence. As a presenter exclusively represented by Leading Authorities, Sun encourages audience members to choose self-confidence, work to harness their "superpower," and use gravitas to advance personally and professionally.

Sun founded Gravitas in 2012 with a mission to catalyze confidence. The company's origin story dates back to her first professional review, where she was told that she "lacked gravitas," and "should go buy a new dress, big jewelry, and great shoes." With those words in mind, Sun filed for a global patent to build shapewear directly into dresses. Two months after launch, her first collection was featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, People, and on Today all in the same month. Prior to founding Gravitas, Sun spent 11 years as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company.

Other education sessions:

Negotiating Conflicts Confidently : Join this engaging and insightful talk by Alice Shikina , host of the podcast, Negotiation with Alice , designed to equip you with the tools and mindset needed to navigate conflicts effectively. Delving into the intricacies of interpersonal dynamics, Alice will go over strategies for approaching conflicts with confidence, clarity, and empathy. You will learn to identify underlying interests, communicate assertively, and seek mutually beneficial solutions. By fostering a culture of constructive dialogue and understanding, you can empower yourself to transform conflicts into opportunities for growth and collaboration.





Join the prestigious panel of Past International Presidents, which includes , , , and , as well as moderator , as they guide you through Toastmasters International's amazing heritage. Learn some of the behind-the-scenes details regarding how founded the organization, why significant changes were made along the way, and which major milestones culminated in this '100 Years' anniversary. From Likes to Leads: Build a Club Social Media Presence Amidst the Noise: In this session, Gia Abao , content creator and entrepreneur, will share her insights on how to craft a compelling brand that turns audiences into followers. She will help members unlock the power of data to grow their club and optimize their content strategy and teach members how to leverage analytics to formulate insights into audience behaviors and preferences.

From identifying trends to measuring content performance, this thought-provoking session will help members craft an approach and tailor content to reach their ideal audience, while adapting to diverse platforms and formats. Imagine creating videos that spark conversation, inspire action, and cultivate a loyal community of followers.

Onboarding and Mentoring Mastery: The Missing Piece to Club Growth/Longevity : Join Marty Dickinson , Toastmasters mentor, leader, entrepreneur, author, as he explores the transformative power of two essential skills. Attendees will learn to quickly integrate new members into their club, fostering a sense of belonging and community. Be able to identify solutions to the common challenges of finding dedicated mentors and onboarding partners. This session is an essential guide for Toastmasters members looking to enrich their club experience and extend their influence beyond the club environment. And you can even take the knowledge and insight into your company or business.





To learn more about Toastmasters' 2024 International Convention, Aug. 14-17, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Education Sessions, and the World Championship of Public Speaking®, visit toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado with approximately 270,000 members in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on X (formerly Twitter).

SOURCE Toastmasters International