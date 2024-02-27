Toastmasters International Announces Lisa Sun as its 2024 Golden Gavel Recipient

Toastmasters International

27 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International announces Lisa Sun, entrepreneur, and national best-selling author of Gravitas: The 8 Strengths That Redefine Confidence, as the recipient of the organization's 2024 Golden Gavel Award. As a presenter exclusively represented by Leading Authorities, Sun encourages audience members to choose self-confidence, work to harness their "superpower," and use gravitas to advance personally and professionally.

Lisa Sun, 2024 Golden Gavel Award Recipient
"Lisa Sun is an electric and transformational speaker who motivates and empowers audiences with stories from her personal journey," says Radhi Spear, Toastmasters 2023-24 International President-Elect. "We are thrilled to honor her as this year's Golden Gavel recipient and look forward to her inspiring our members to choose self-confidence and push past their potential to advance in their personal and professional lives."

As an entrepreneur, Sun founded Gravitas in 2012 with a mission to catalyze confidence. The company's origin story dates back to her first professional review, where she was told that she "lacked gravitas," and "should go buy a new dress, big jewelry, and great shoes." With those words in mind, Sun filed for a global patent to build shapewear directly into dresses. Two months after launch, her first collection was featured in O, The Oprah Magazine, People, and on Today all in the same month. Prior to founding Gravitas, Sun spent 11 years as a management consultant for McKinsey & Company.

"I'm honored and humbled to be recognized by Toastmasters as the 2024 Golden Gavel Award recipient," says Sun. "I've admired the organization since my father took me to my first Toastmasters club meeting as a child, so this is truly a full circle moment. I'm excited to share my story and meet the members of this longstanding and highly regarded organization, especially as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary."

Sun will accept the award and address attendees during a presentation on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Anaheim Marriott in Anaheim, Calif. Sun joins an illustrious list of Golden Gavel honorees, including Dr. Kenneth H. Blanchard, Les Brown, Walter Cronkite, Stephen Covey, John C. Maxwell, Anthony Robbins, and Zig Ziglar

To learn more about the 2024 International Convention, Aug. 14-17, and obtain a complete schedule of events, including the Opening Ceremonies, Keynote Presentation, and the World Championship of Public Speaking, visit toastmasters.org/Convention. The International Convention will be a hybrid event and the public is invited to attend in person or online. 

To learn more about Sun and Gravitas on the company website, visit gravitasnewyork.com.

About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that builds confidence and teaches public speaking skills through a worldwide network of clubs that meet online and in person. In a supportive community or corporate environment, members prepare and deliver speeches, respond to impromptu questions, and give and receive constructive feedback. It is through this regular practice that members are empowered to meet personal and professional communication goals. Founded in 1924, the organization is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado with approximately 270,000 members in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

