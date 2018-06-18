Toastmasters Modernizes its Education Program with Pathways

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastmasters International, the world leader in developing communication and leadership skills, has launched the Pathways learning experience. The launch marks the first complete redesign of Toastmasters' education program since the organization was founded in 1924.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8070351-toastmasters-pathways-program/

How will Pathways transform your career?

Toastmasters is recognized globally for empowering individuals to develop and improve their public speaking and leadership skills through local club meetings offering practice, evaluation and mentoring. Pathways builds on that foundation by helping members build the competencies they need to communicate and lead in a range of situations.

Highlighted by interactive, customized and flexible learning, Pathways offers expanded skill development and competencies that users can apply in their careers, personal lives and in the community. Since the launch of the Pathways program last year, users have leveraged the skills learned through the program to advance their careers. And employers around the world are using Pathways as an inexpensive option to retain their employees and enhance the skills of their workforce.

"The tools I've learned through Pathways have enhanced my career," says Adrian Jefferson Chofor, a marketing operations consultant at Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, Calif. "The training has made me more focused and disciplined at work and improved my interaction with colleagues."

Fortune 500 organizations like Google, Sony, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and Bank of America all recognize the benefits of the Toastmasters program and sponsor clubs for their employees.

This is the first complete redesign of Toastmasters' education program in the organization's 94-year history. Toastmasters' Board of Directors called for the education program to be revitalized with a renewed focus on leadership learning, competencies that have immediate real-world applicability and online accessibility. After extensive research, Toastmasters created Pathways, offering contemporary skills that can be applied in a variety of practical settings. The program's three most popular paths are Innovative Planning, Presentation Mastery and Dynamic Leadership.

Since the Pathways rollout began in last year, more than 100,000 unique users from 135 countries have participated in the program, completing 64,000 projects with another 70,000 projects in progress.

Pathways program highlights include:

10 different learning paths to choose from

More than 14 projects in each path

5 core competencies (Public Speaking, Interpersonal Communication, Management, Strategic Leadership, and Confidence)

More than 300 unique competencies

Content available online and in print materials

Pathways remains consistent with the original vision of Ralph Smedley, Toastmasters founder, and maintains what members love about the organization, which is the supportive Toastmasters club experience.

"Our Board of Directors recognized that it is critical to the organization's long-term sustainability to evolve our education program and deliver an experience that is flexible, competency-rich and meets the demands of a contemporary workforce," says Balraj Arunasalam, Toastmasters 2017-2018 International President. "Pathways delivers this, and more; our members are able to apply the communication and leadership skills they are building in their personal as well as professional lives. Pathways is the most significant change initiative ever undertaken by Toastmasters International, the result is a major increase in the learning opportunities available to our current and future members."

To discuss Pathways with Toastmasters CEO Daniel Rex, email pr@toastmasters.org. For more information about Pathways, visit www.toastmasters.org/Pathways.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toastmasters-modernizes-its-education-program-with-pathways-300667413.html

SOURCE Toastmasters International

Related Links

http://www.toastmasters.org

