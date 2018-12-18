Toastmasters' Top Ten Irish Toasts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's wearing green, eating corned beef and cabbage or drinking green beverages, people around the world celebrate the Irish heritage on March 17 each year. Along with these well-known traditions, giving a toast full of Irish wisdom is a fun and memorable way to celebrate the holiday.

Toastmasters International has selected the 10 Irish toasts below as its choices for raising a glass to celebrate this St. Patrick's Day:

"May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more. And nothing but happiness come through your door." "To all the days here and after, may they be filled with fond memories, happiness and laughter." "May the best day of your past be the worst day of your future." "Always remember to forget the things that made you sad. But never forget to remember the things that made you glad." "May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you're dead." "Dance as if no one were watching, sing as if no one were listening, and live every day as if it were your last." "May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide. And may your pockets always have a coin or two inside." "For each petal on the shamrock this brings a wish your way. Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day." "May we all be alive at this same time next year." "May you live as long as you want and never want as long as you live."

"Whether you're Irish, or wish you were Irish on this special day, St. Patrick's Day is a terrific occasion for celebrating with friends and family each year," says Toastmasters Past International President Ted Corcoran, from Dublin, Ireland. "Giving one of these toasts will help to spread the Irish cheer."

For tips on how to make your words count when delivering a toast, visit the Toastmaster magazine article Mastering the Toast, written by speaker coach Simon Bucknall. To practice your toasts or speeches, find a Toastmasters club near you by visiting www.toastmasters.org/findaclub.

