Toasty Card expands global reward catalog to 90+ countries; launches innovative AI Design Tool

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Toasty Card, a leader in digital gifting solutions, announced two major updates to its integrated digital gifting software: The expansion of its global brand catalog to 90+ countries and the launch of an innovative AI-powered design tool. These enhancements aim to meet the demand for seamless,personalized gifting solutions, elevating the way businesses reward and engage their teams and clients globally.

With 51% of small to mid - sized businesses planning to increase international hiring to serve new markets, there is a high demand for tools that connect diverse, global organizations. These organizations seek seamless solutions to reward remote workers alongside their local teams.

Toasty Card supports these businesses by offering gifting options in local currencies across 90+ countries. Whether it's celebrating milestones or recognizing outstanding contributions, Toasty Card removes the barriers associated with cross-border gifting, allowing businesses to deliver meaningful rewards anywhere in the world.

Toasty Card also unveiled its AI design tool, an innovative approach to personalization in the digital gifting space. Enabling users to design unique gift cards for any occasion, the design tool brings a fresh wave of creativity to corporate rewards.

Sungpil Kim, CEO of Toasty Card, shares his vision for this tool.

"At the end of the day, it's about creating unique experiences. Our AI-powered tool enables businesses to go beyond the ordinary and make gifting fun, memorable, and meaningful for everyone involved. Most importantly, we ensure the process remains simple and intuitive, so it's accessible to all users," Kim explains.

By introducing new tools and expanding its capabilities, Toasty Card continues to enhance its platform, ensuring businesses stay ahead in digital gifting.

About Toasty Card:

A leader in digital gifting solutions, Toasty Card helps businesses recognize and reward their employees, clients, and partners worldwide. By offering recipients the freedom to choose their preferred rewards, Toasty Card ensures that every gift resonates with each individual's preferences. With a catalog spanning 90+ countries and seamless integration with thousands of apps, Toasty Card bridges the gap between you and your recipients, one gift card at a time. From small startups to global enterprises, companies trust Toasty Card to make every reward truly impactful.

Discover how Toasty Card is transforming corporate rewards and recognition at toastycard.com or connect with us on Linkedin.

SOURCE Toasty Card