Tobacco Companies Violate Children's Human Rights

New Report Released from ASH, Unfairtobacco to Highlight the Rights Being Violated and How to Act in honor of World No Tobacco Day 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) and their partners at Unfairtobacco released a joint report in advance of World No Tobacco Day on May 31st. The report, Protecting Children from the Tobacco Industry, highlights the myriad ways the tobacco industry harms children around the world and how advocates can use global human rights standards and tools to protect children from the tobacco industry.

Read the Report: Protecting Children from the Tobacco Industry

"Our children deserve to grow up in a world free from the damage, disease, and death caused by the tobacco industry," said Laurent Huber, Executive Director of Action on Smoking and Health. "Every day, tobacco companies are violating children's right to health, right to a healthy environment, and right to be free from racial discrimination. Governments have a duty to protect those basic human rights, and we will stand together with our partners to ensure all children's rights are upheld."

Approximately 6.6% of youth in California use tobacco products; this report illustrates ways to utilize international mechanisms to protect youth in California and around the world. The tobacco industry sees children as "replacement smokers" and therefore intentionally targets children with advertising, flavored tobacco products, and sponsorship of events. The tobacco industry also contributes to several other issues that have a negative impact on the physical and mental health of children, including child labor, secondhand smoke, and the environment.

There are human rights mechanisms and arguments that can help protect children and youth from the tobacco industry, including the Convention on the Rights of the Child. At even the local level, human rights language can be incorporated into tobacco control advocacy; protecting the right to health of children is compelling at every level of government.

"Human rights mechanisms are a tool to protect children from the harms of the tobacco industry, including health and environmental damages. Public health advocates can and should use these mechanisms to fight for a healthier world for our children," said Kelsey Romeo-Stuppy, Managing Attorney, Action on Smoking and Health.

ASH and Unfairtobacco are hosting a webinar on Thursday May 23rd at noon to discuss how tobacco companies violate children's human rights and what we can do to protect children's rights. Register for free here>

ACTION ON SMOKING AND HEALTH

Founded in 1967, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) is America's oldest anti-tobacco organization, dedicated to a world with ZERO tobacco deaths. Because tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death worldwide, ASH supports bold solutions proportionate to the magnitude of the problem. ash.org

