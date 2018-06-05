Tobacco-Free Kids: New Report Underscores Indiana's Dangerous Underfunding of Tobacco Control; State Needs to Boost Spending to Improve Health, Economic Competitiveness

Indiana's high smoking rates are hurting the state's health, costing taxpayers and businesses more in health care costs, and undermining the state's economic competitiveness. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Indiana and costs the state $2.9 billion a year in health care bills.

The solution is clear: Indiana lawmakers should significantly increase the state cigarette tax and restore funding for tobacco prevention and cessation programs. By doing so, Indiana leaders can save lives and health care dollars, make the state an even stronger place to do business and help make the next generation tobacco-free. As a proud member of the "Raise It for Health" coalition, we support these efforts wholeheartedly. We thank the Fairbanks Foundation for its leadership in commissioning this report and making the fight against tobacco a priority.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tobacco-free-kids-new-report-underscores-indianas-dangerous-underfunding-of-tobacco-control-state-needs-to-boost-spending-to-improve-health-economic-competitiveness-300660002.html

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Related Links

http://www.tobaccofreekids.org

