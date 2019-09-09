Tobacco-Free Kids Supports Gov. Cuomo's Call to Ban Flavored E-Cigarettes

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids strongly supports Gov. Cuomo's call today for statewide legislation to end the sale of flavored e-cigarettes in New York. Passage of such legislation would be a tremendous victory for New York's kids and protect them from nicotine addiction and other health risks associated with e-cigarette use. The time is now to end the youth e-cigarette epidemic, and Gov. Cuomo's call for prohibiting flavored e-cigarettes is exactly what we need. The evidence is clear that flavored e-cigarettes have fueled this epidemic – 97 percent of youth e-cigarette users report using a flavored product in the past month and 70 percent cite flavors as the reason for their use. The recent spate of serious lung illnesses being reported across the country underscore the urgency of acting now to protect our kids and, indeed, the health of all Americans. We look forward to working with Gov. Cuomo to pass this legislation and end the youth e-cigarette epidemic.

